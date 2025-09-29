One Of Costco's Best Snacks Is This Crunchy And Salty Bag Of Chips

Whether you're settling in for movie night or need something crunchy to get through the work day, salty snacks are at the ready. What better way to find affordable treats that taste good and can be wielded as soon as cravings strike than to embark on a comparison taste test? Costco is ready to facilitate such hungry endeavors. Its signature brand offers displays of different options to stock up on as you make your way through the store. Admittedly, there is a lot to choose from, and this is why we set out to sample an array of Kirkland snacks and rank them so you can get to filling your cart without wasting time.

During our crunching and comparing, a few choices rose to the top of our list. We're sharing them with the warning that you may want to buy a few extra packages or be confident in your ability to show some serious restraint once you get snacking. Run, don't walk, to the aisle that contains Kirkland's pink salt kettle chips. While some potato chips lean heavily on the salt, Kirkland's offer the right subtle amount to turn up the flavor without veering into an offensive lane. You can dig straight into a bag of these chips without preparation, or take time to doctor a platter of dips and assorted toppings to pair with the crunchy snack.