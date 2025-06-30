The Best Store-Bought Potato Chip Brand, According To Our Taste Test

Is there really a significant difference between store-bought brands of salted potato chips? After performing a taste test on several different brands, we learned that there's actually plenty that distinguishes one bag from another, whether it's the salt content and crunch factor or grease level and scooping capability. According to Tasting Table's curated list of 16 store-bought brand potato chips, ranked from worst to best, the winner in the illustrious bunch of all this carb-heavy goodness was Great Value Ripple Potato Chips.

These chips were balanced when it came to the amount of oil and salt on the surface, which imbued them with plenty of moreish flavor. Plus, they had a sturdy texture and a large surface area, making them perfect for dipping (their ridged quality means you can load them up with an abundance of dipping sauces that settle into the raised bands and valleys).

Likewise, the consistency of these chips was delightfully crisp when we bit into them but they weren't so crunchy that they hurt the palate. In fact, just a single taste was all we needed to confirm that Great Value would be the reigning champ among the challengers, which were either too oily, too tough, or just unpleasantly chewy rather than crispy.