Skip The Graham Crackers And Make S'mores On Potato Chips For A Salty Complement

For those moments you're sitting around the campfire and disappointingly realize the box of graham crackers is still in the cupboards of your kitchen pantry, you have options. Move over, graham crackers, there's a new s'mores vehicle in town: potato chips. If you appreciate the dusting of salt on top of desserts and chocolate bars, pairing your s'mores creations with the salty, crunchy bite of potato chips may have you rethinking the traditional recipe.

Whether baked in the oven or assembled next to an outdoor fire, this salty-sweet pairing is a recipe that deserves a solid spot in your dessert-making arsenal. Should thoughts of sandwiching melty chocolate and golden marshmallows between your favorite kettle potato chips have you filled with skepticism, start by pairing a small square of melted chocolate with the salty snack before reaching to sandwich toasted marshmallows and pieces of chocolate or candy between the potato chips you have on hand. After the first bite, you may be making batches of marshmallows and chocolate-topped potato chips as soon as you return home.