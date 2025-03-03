The Type Of Fruit You Should Avoid At Costco To Save Money

Costco has long been the place to go if you're shopping on a budget. The wholesaler has historically kept costs low by offering customers bulk discounts while keeping general and administrative expenses below industry standards. And if you're looking to save even more money in the checkout line, we recommend these Costco shopping hacks, like splitting the bill with friends and family or opting for Kirkland-branded items. Despite all the massive savings benefits of shopping at Costco, however, not every purchase is a winner. We're looking at you, fresh fruit.

You never want to hear the word "trash" next to anything you're buying, especially if you plan on eating said purchase later on. Sadly, this is the word that many people across social media are associating with Costco's fresh produce offerings. The main reason you should avoid buying fresh fruits at the chain is that they tend to spoil quickly, so if you're not planning on eating them that day, they might not be worth the savings. Even Costco's bananas, a traditionally hearty fruit, are said to go from green to brown with barely a ripening stage in between. Some people on Reddit speculate that the spoilage is due to a lack of bin cleaning between restocking, but we haven't been able to verify this claim. We should note that Costco does offer decent organic options, but then you miss out on the savings you're probably there for in the first place.