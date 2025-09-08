Ina Garten's Go-To Canned Pumpkin Puree Brand For Perfect Holiday Baking
The moment the weather starts to chill and brands like Starbucks release their fan-favorite spiced lattes, it can only mean one thing: holiday baking (aka pumpkin season). But when it comes to baking pumpkin bread, pancakes, and, of course, classic pumpkin pie, there's a particular brand of pumpkin puree Ina Garten recommends: Libby's. According to her website, Garten's go-to canned pumpkin puree brand is listed among other tried-and-true store-bought grocery store products like Hellman's mayo, Lindt chocolate, and San Marzano tomatoes. And it's likely due to Libby's pumpkin puree's quality ingredients and smooth, creamy texture, which is key when making any homemade seasonal pumpkin treat.
In a Facebook interview with Williams Sonoma, the Barefoot Contessa voices her preference for store-bought canned pumpkin rather than roasting it from scratch. Among her reasons is that the pumpkin used for pumpkin puree is a different kind than the pumpkins used for carving. For instance, Libby's uses a proprietary kind called Dickinson, which is specifically grown in Morton, Illinois. While you could cook a smaller sugar pumpkin for your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, Garten recommends going with a quality store-bought brand for the job, which is a much welcome time and effort-saver over the holidays. It's no surprise that Garten features Libby's pumpkin on her website, since it's been a baking staple across American kitchens for nearly 100 years and, as the label indicates, is "100% pure," with pumpkin as its sole ingredient — no added preservatives or flavorings.
How to incorporate Libby's Pumpkin into your sweet seasonal treats
Since Libby's pumpkin is made with real ingredients and purportedly sustainable growing practices, its canned pumpkin is as good (or better) than what you could make anyway. Besides being convenient, when ranked alongside other pumpkin puree brands, Libby's pumpkin puree stands out for its reliable and consistent results, which is why it's often the go-to in many pumpkin pie and holiday baking recipes, including Garten's. While other canned pumpkin brands can come with grainy textures, acidic off notes, or brown colors, Libby's holds the balance of being sweet, smooth, and pleasantly natural-tasting.
When making a variety of the best Ina Garten recipes for fall, like pumpkin flan, that creamy pumpkin puree is key for a smooth final texture for your bake. This is especially true for velvety desserts like the celebrity chef's pumpkin mousse parfait, a dessert she recommends to give you a break from the oven during Thanksgiving. Of course, while pumpkin puree is the base of many great holiday bakes, don't forget to add pumpkin pie spice for extra warmth that really tastes like fall in every bite. And if you're feeling extra adventurous this holiday season, try subbing everyday ingredients like eggs and oil with Libby's pumpkin puree. Pumpkin lovers, rejoice.