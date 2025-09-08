The moment the weather starts to chill and brands like Starbucks release their fan-favorite spiced lattes, it can only mean one thing: holiday baking (aka pumpkin season). But when it comes to baking pumpkin bread, pancakes, and, of course, classic pumpkin pie, there's a particular brand of pumpkin puree Ina Garten recommends: Libby's. According to her website, Garten's go-to canned pumpkin puree brand is listed among other tried-and-true store-bought grocery store products like Hellman's mayo, Lindt chocolate, and San Marzano tomatoes. And it's likely due to Libby's pumpkin puree's quality ingredients and smooth, creamy texture, which is key when making any homemade seasonal pumpkin treat.

In a Facebook interview with Williams Sonoma, the Barefoot Contessa voices her preference for store-bought canned pumpkin rather than roasting it from scratch. Among her reasons is that the pumpkin used for pumpkin puree is a different kind than the pumpkins used for carving. For instance, Libby's uses a proprietary kind called Dickinson, which is specifically grown in Morton, Illinois. While you could cook a smaller sugar pumpkin for your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, Garten recommends going with a quality store-bought brand for the job, which is a much welcome time and effort-saver over the holidays. It's no surprise that Garten features Libby's pumpkin on her website, since it's been a baking staple across American kitchens for nearly 100 years and, as the label indicates, is "100% pure," with pumpkin as its sole ingredient — no added preservatives or flavorings.