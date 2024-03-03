Be Sure To Factor In The Flavor When Substituting Cauliflower For White Rice

Alternative foods made of cauliflower, like frozen pizzas and chicken fingers, have become rather popular in recent years. It's an easy ingredient to swap with traditional foods to get a potentially more nutritious meal, like ditching white rice for riced cauliflower. Cauliflower rice is a great switch in burrito bowls and other rice-forward dishes, but if you expect the same flavor — think again. That's because it will require a little more work for the cauliflower version of rice to have enough flavor as well as a successful ricey texture.

Cauliflower in general has a mild taste, so expect the riced version to be about the same. However, it's not quite as neutral as regular rice because it has a gentle vegetal flavor similar to cabbage, a bit like how you might expect a bite of the raw vegetable to taste. You can't change the flavor, but you can use stocks, spices, and herbs to achieve a different taste. This goes for those frozen bags of pre-made cauliflower rice from the grocery store and homemade versions. You could start off by enhancing our own super-simple cauliflower rice recipe.