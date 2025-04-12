12 Types Of Loaded Fries From Around The World
Crunchy, satisfying, and versatile, fries are a universally loved food that appears on restaurant menus all over the globe. Made by slicing potatoes into thin strips before deep-frying or baking them, they're tasty enough when seasoned with nothing but the simple salt and pepper duo or perhaps dunked into some tangy ketchup. But another concept is taking the world of fries by storm. Enter loaded fries. This dish typically takes a bed of crispy seasoned fries and adorns it with a variety of mouth-watering toppings. And the flavor combinations are pretty much endless here.
In some countries, a specific loaded fries dish has become a favorite, with a different set of topping ingredients deemed the holy grail combination depending on where you go. Many types of loaded fries come with a distinct, flavorful sauce that blankets the hearty potato base, while others are piled high with meats, vegetables, and herbs. Cheese is an understandably popular addition here, too, which can serve as a gloriously melty final topping. Today, we're exploring loaded fries creations from all corners of the world, taking a look at the ingredients and prep methods that make each dish unique. So, browse through, and you'll be left with all the inspiration you need to create a truly epic batch of loaded fries.
Carne asada fries, San Diego
Can't decide between carne asada and fries? Have both! The flavorful Mexican grilled beef dish is often served with rice, in tacos, or as a filling for burritos, but it also makes an incredible topping for a batch of crispy fries. This irresistible pairing was presumably first created by Lolita's Mexican Food, a San Diego-based restaurant, in the late 1990s.
To prepare carne asada (check out an easy recipe), you'll need to marinate the meat in advance. Choose your beef steaks, such as flank, tenderloin, or sirloin, and add them to a sealable container with some sliced jalapeño, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, orange juice, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, soy sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Once everything is well combined, pop the container in the fridge and leave the flavors to meld for at least one hour or up to four. Then, the steak is ready to be grilled to perfection. Make sure to let the meat rest for 10 minutes or so before slicing it into bite-sized pieces.
For the fries, you can go for the store-bought, chuck-straight-into-the-oven kind here. Or, make your own by thinly slicing some russet potatoes, tossing them in olive oil and your favorite seasonings, and baking until crisp. Feel free to melt some shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, onto the fries before piling the grilled meat on top. A variety of other Mexican-inspired toppings will work fantastically here, too. Think pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded lettuce.
Kapsalon, Rotterdam
Dutch-speaking readers will know that the word "kapsalon" does not have roots in the culinary world. This is the Dutch word for "hair salon." So, why on earth has a loaded fries dish been named after this? Well, the story goes that in 2003, a man named Nathaniël Gomes entered a shawarma shop in Rotterdam called El Aviva. Instead of ordering one of the standard menu items, he requested that a selection of his favorite meals be combined into one unique dish. His creation soon caught on, with other customers discovering the deliciousness of his order and following suit. If you're still confused, things are about to become clearer because Gomes was a hairdresser by trade. So, to honor the dish's inventor, it was named Kapsalon.
Kapsalon can now be found in kebab shops across the Netherlands. It essentially comprises a base layer of fries, topped with shawarma meat (typically chicken or lamb), melty gouda cheese, garlic sauce, sambal (a spicy chili sauce), and salad veggies, such as tomato, red onion, and cucumber. Creating a homemade version is totally doable, too. Just mix up a shawarma-inspired spice blend and use it to coat some skinless chicken thighs before frying them until beautifully browned and cooked through. The meat can then be shredded and combined with the other kapsalon ingredients.
Salchipapas, Peru
Salchipapas is a Peruvian take on loaded fries that first came onto the scene in the 1950s when it rose to fame at food markets in the country's capital city of Lima. Coming in a convenient, portable form, this street food dish was popular among students and busy professionals. It remains a favorite across South America today.
The two key elements of salchipapas are fries and sausage. This might sound simple, but when cooked to perfection, these foods complement each other brilliantly. A selection of sauces is also essential, which enhances the flavors and textures even further. To make your salchipapas, focus on the fries first. A crisp texture is the aim here, whether baking frozen fries or deep-frying sliced potatoes. While these are cooking, slice the sausage. Beef hot dogs are most commonly used here, but you could go for spicy andouille or chorizo sausage instead. Then, it's a simple case of frying the sliced meat in a little oil for a few minutes until heated through.
To assemble the dish, layer the fries in the bottom of a bowl, then scatter the sausage on top. Now for the sauces. Aji amarillo paste (here's everything you should know) is often added here, along with mustard, ketchup, and mayonnaise, for the ultimate tangy, creamy, and spicy medley. Just drizzle everything over and dig in.
Poutine, Canada
Ahh, the classic Canadian poutine. This undeniably satisfying combination of fries, cheese curds, and gravy is the ultimate comfort food for many. Poutine has been around since the 1950s. It was first created in Quebec but has since gained popularity across Canada and beyond. Poutine starts with a layer of fries, seasoned simply with salt. The accompanying gravy is deeply savory, packed with rich, meaty flavor.
To make this from scratch, melt butter in a saucepan and stir in flour to create a roux. Once this has cooked for a couple of minutes, gradually pour in broth (this could be chicken, beef, or a mixture of the two), whisking as you go. Keep mixing until you have a smooth gravy. To thicken the mixture slightly, whip up a slurry of cornstarch and water. Pour this into the pan, stirring until combined.
Finally, add a good glug of Worcestershire sauce to amp up the umami flavor, and simmer everything for five minutes. Arrange the cooked fries onto plates and scatter over with cheese curds. Now for the best part. Pour a hearty ladleful of the rich gravy over the top to transform the cheesy fries into the ultimate, savory feast.
Disco fries, Jersey
If you love the idea of fries and gravy but cheese curds aren't your cup of tea, disco fries (see recipe) offer the perfect solution. Like Canadian poutine, this version of loaded fries also features a rich gravy but opts for mild, melty mozzarella in place of the curds. The origins of disco fries can be traced back to 1970s New Jersey, where the dish was served at late-night diners, offering a much-needed dose of comfort food to party-goers after an evening spent enjoying the vibrant disco scene.
Making a batch of disco fries at home doesn't require much effort. Choose frozen French fries to keep things convenient — the only element you'll need to prepare from scratch is the gravy. You can follow the poutine gravy recipe above or add extra seasonings if desired. We love to incorporate garlic powder, onion powder, and Dijon mustard. To create that deliciously gooey layer between the fries and gravy, scatter shredded mozzarella over the fries and bake until the cheese has melted. To serve, pour the luscious gravy all over the cheese-covered fries and garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or chives if desired.
Masala chips, Kenya
Another delicious way to enjoy fries is by coating them in a bold mixture of spices and aromatics. That's exactly what happens when making masala chips, a staple of Kenyan cuisine. The deep-fried or roasted potatoes are tossed with an exquisite combination of warming, tangy, and fresh ingredients, giving them a major flavor upgrade.
There are a few different variants of the masala chips sauce. Some include sauteed onion; others incorporate ground peanuts. In every recipe, however, spices are essential. Popular additions include cumin, chili powder, turmeric, paprika, and curry powder. The sauce also typically features a tomato element in the form of ketchup, tomato puree, or both. Garlic and ginger will add heaps of aromatic flavor here, too. You can introduce a splash of water to make this spicy mixture a little more saucy. Then, the cooked fries are added directly to the sauce mixture in the pan to coat them thoroughly. When it comes to garnishes, chopped cilantro is an excellent choice, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice gives the fries the perfect zesty finish.
Makkaraperunat, Finland
A common theme amongst loaded fries dishes around the world is the identity they've gained as a late-night snack. In a YouTube cooking demo by Finnish Your Plate, the chef describes Makkaraperunat as an indulgent treat typically picked up from street kiosks after a night of drinking, and we can certainly see why they're such a hit. Much like Peruvian salchipapas, makkaraperunat sees hearty thick-sliced sausages scattered atop the carby base, providing a comforting way to refuel after an evening on the town. The sausages also tend to be combined with other toppings, such as fresh lettuce, pickles, sauteed or raw onions, and a variety of sauces.
In Finnish Your Plate's recipe, knockwurst is the sausage of choice. This is a German variety made with pork, veal, and sometimes beef, similar to bratwurst. Once sliced, the sausages can either be deep-fried in neutral oil or pan-fried. Alternatively, grill the whole sausages before slicing if you're after a more distinct charred flavor. Build the loaded fries by arranging the hot sausages and other toppings over the freshly prepared fries. The fresh elements can be placed to the side or atop the sausage. Additionally, don't forget those sauces. Mustard, mayo, and ketchup will all work beautifully.
Picado, Madeira
You'll know by now that steak and fries are a top-tier pairing, and picado brings these two ingredients together in the most delicious of ways. This recipe comes from the Portuguese island of Madeira, where it frequently has pride of place on restaurant menus and is often ordered as a sharing dish.
To make picado, sauté chopped mushrooms until nicely browned, then deglaze the pan with a splash of white wine. In a separate pan, saute diced onions until softened, and again, reach for that wine. Once you've deglazed the onions, add the cooked mushrooms, leaving your first pan free again. In this, you'll fry chunks of seasoned sirloin steak with chopped garlic and bay leaves before adding the onion-mushroom mixture, some tomato sauce or paste, and another good glug of white wine.
Other key ingredients to include next are beef bouillon powder and heavy cream, which create a rich broth. Some recipes also include a dash of hot sauce and white wine vinegar. After a final few minutes of simmering, the picado can be spooned over a generous bed of fries. Topping the final dish with olives and-or fresh salad is also commonplace.
Garbage plate, Rochester, New York
This next loaded fries dish may not have the most appetizing names, but trust us, it's an incredible mashup of ingredients. The "Garbage Plate" was invented by fast food restaurant Nick Tahou Hots in Rochester, New York. When the restaurant opened in 1918, customers presumably requested a serving that included "all the garbage." Their wishes were granted, and the dish's name was born. The Garbage Plate redefines the term "fully-loaded," cramming a mouth-watering medley of toppings onto a layer of French fries or home fries.
To build a traditional plate, which can still be purchased from Nick Tahou Hots today, you'll first choose between a scoop of macaroni salad or baked beans. Next, you'll select the meat element. Cheeseburgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage, or chicken are typically what's on offer. Then, to top everything off, the plate is loaded with even more toppings. Onions, mustard, hot sauce, and ketchup are highly recommended.
Since the birth of the Garbage Plate, an array of Rochester establishments have taken inspiration from the concept, adding their unique versions of this indulgent creation to their menus. Today, you'll find fully loaded sushi and paleo plates crafted in a similar mish-mash style. Vegan restaurant The Red Fern even offers a "Compost Plate" — an assortment of salads, sauces, greens, and proteins piled onto one plate.
Chorrillana, Chile
Chile's interpretation of loaded fries is chorrillana, which sees the potatoes topped with a savory trio of beef, onions, and fried eggs. This dish first appeared in the coastal town of Valparaíso in the 1970s and can now be found in bars and pubs across the country. Step one in making chorrillana is marinating the beef steaks. Mix soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, white wine vinegar, and minced garlic in a sealable food bag or container, and place sirloin steaks into the marinade. This should now be chilled in the fridge for at least an hour but can be prepped up to 48 hours in advance.
When it's time to make the dish, first cook your fries, whether that's from scratch or a handy store-bought packet. While they're crisping up in the oven, air fryer, or deep-fat fryer, cook the toppings. This can be done in one skillet. First, remove the steaks from the marinade and fry them over high heat until nicely browned and cooked to your liking. Then, set the meat aside and throw some sliced onions into the pan along with a glug of red wine.
Once the onions are tender and caramelized, slice the steaks and toss them back in. Make space in the pan for the eggs, crack them in, and cook until the whites are set. To serve, add a heaping pile of warm fries to a bowl and stack the meat, onions, and eggs on top.
Curry chips, Ireland
Golden, crunchy, thick-cut fries (aka chips across the pond) smothered in a sweet and spicy sauce? Yes, please! This traditional Irish pairing is another classic late-night snack in fish and chip shops and other takeout vendors. While a chunkier chip is the go-to here, you can switch these out for skinnier French fries if desired. If you want to keep things fuss-free, you could even opt for a store-bought jar of curry sauce, which can be heated and poured over the hot chips.
However, for an authentic Irish-style taste, we recommend making yours from scratch. First, sauté onions and garlic until softened. Next, add a spicy blend of cumin, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, ground coriander, black pepper, and a dash of flour. Stir until the onions are evenly coated in a fragrant paste. Slowly pour in vegetable broth, whisking as you go, and bring everything to a boil. Simmer the sauce until thickened, then stir through some heavy cream for extra richness. Some recipes also include a splash of Worcestershire sauce, which intensifies the umami flavor beautifully, while others feature apples for a slightly sweeter finish.
Assembling the final dish couldn't be simpler. Pour that flavor-packed sauce all over the chips, and they're ready to be devoured. Or, for an elevated version, there's also the option to melt a layer of cheese, such as cheddar or mozzarella, onto the chips before saucing them up.
Chili cheese fries, United States
The exact origins of chili cheese fries are somewhat unclear, with some sources claiming they hailed from Michigan, while others firmly believe that Texas was their birthplace. But one thing's for sure — this dish remains a favorite across the United States, and whoever had the bright idea to combine chili and fries was onto a winner.
As the name suggests, this recipe can be broken down into three simple elements — the chili, the cheese, and the fries. For the chili, feel free to use your go-to recipe, whether that's a classic beef, the smoky chicken chili version, or the plant-based three-bean chili. Of course, if you already have some chili leftovers, this makes things even easier. Chili cheese fries are worth cooking the chili from scratch.
To build the final dish, spoon the chili generously over the freshly cooked fries before sprinkling over plenty of cheese. Melting varieties like cheddar, pepper jack, or mozzarella will work brilliantly. To get everything irresistibly gooey, pop the chili cheese fries into the oven or under the broiler for a few minutes before serving. There's plenty of room for extra toppings here, too, such as chopped chives, green onions, sliced jalapeños, or a dollop of guacamole.