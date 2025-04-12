12 Types Of Loaded Fries From Around The World

Can't decide between carne asada and fries? Have both! The flavorful Mexican grilled beef dish is often served with rice, in tacos, or as a filling for burritos, but it also makes an incredible topping for a batch of crispy fries. This irresistible pairing was presumably first created by Lolita's Mexican Food, a San Diego-based restaurant, in the late 1990s.

To prepare carne asada (check out an easy recipe), you'll need to marinate the meat in advance. Choose your beef steaks, such as flank, tenderloin, or sirloin, and add them to a sealable container with some sliced jalapeño, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, orange juice, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, soy sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Once everything is well combined, pop the container in the fridge and leave the flavors to meld for at least one hour or up to four. Then, the steak is ready to be grilled to perfection. Make sure to let the meat rest for 10 minutes or so before slicing it into bite-sized pieces.

For the fries, you can go for the store-bought, chuck-straight-into-the-oven kind here. Or, make your own by thinly slicing some russet potatoes, tossing them in olive oil and your favorite seasonings, and baking until crisp. Feel free to melt some shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, onto the fries before piling the grilled meat on top. A variety of other Mexican-inspired toppings will work fantastically here, too. Think pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded lettuce.