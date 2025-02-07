How To Season Your Chicken For A Killer Shawarma

Chicken shawarma is flavorful, tender, and juicy when it's done right, and part of getting it right has to do with the seasoning blend that's used on the poultry. You home kitchen is most likely not equipped with a vertical spit to cook the meat, but that doesn't mean you can't use the right spices to replicate the shawarma at your local Middle-Eastern eatery. To make it happen, we turn to chef CJ Jacobson, a two-time "Top Chef" contestant and partner and chef at Aba and Ēma restaurants.

Advertisement

"For chicken shawarma at home," he says, "I use cumin, cinnamon, garlic powder, coriander powder, paprika, fresh garlic, cardamom, ginger powder, orange juice and zest, and lemon juice and zest." This blend of spices is rather common in chicken shawarma recipes. The cumin gives the meat an earthy flavor while cinnamon offers a mildly sweet aroma. The acidity from the citrus zest and juice will cut through the deep flavors of all of the other spices. You can also add cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper for heat. There are even shawarma seasoning blends at spice shops and stores if you want to keep it easy.