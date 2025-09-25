10 Types Of Sandwiches, Explained

Endlessly adaptable, satisfying, and easy to make, sandwiches are the go-to lunch for millions of Americans on the daily. They're the perfect portable solution if you're eating in the office or on the go, and with so many different filling options to choose from, it's easy to keep things interesting. Whether you prefer crafting a homemade stack, or grabbing lunch at your favorite cafe, the humble sandwich will always be a winning option.

But, the fillings aren't the only aspect to consider in the sandwich-making process. The type of bread you select is another major contributor to the final taste and texture of your creation, as is how you cut it, and whether you serve the sandwich hot or cold. There's the option to wrap the fillings rather than simply placing them between two slices, and while most sandwiches are served in the traditional closed face way, you can absolutely serve things tartine-style if preferred.

There's certainly more to sandwiches than whacking some ham and cheese between basic white bread, but we get it, sometimes it's simpler to stick with what you know. However, if your lunchtime routine is in need of a revamp, you're in the right place. Here are some of the many sandwich variants that showcase this classic staple's versatility, and it might just inspire you to level up your next packed lunch.