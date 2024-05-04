Mint And Mango Lamb Pitas Recipe

These mint and mango stuffed lamb pitas are delicious as they are, and they are also easily adaptable according to your personal preferences and whatever you might have lying around in the fridge. Cooling and crunchy cucumber makes a great addition, and can either be added in simple slices when assembling the pita, or it can be diced and mixed into the mint yogurt sauce to give it more texture and to further enhance it's cooling properties. If you aren't a fan of cucumber, radish also makes a good addition, similarly adding crunch and freshness to the dish. Or, a simple addition of a crisp lettuce variety such as cos or little gem will similarly add freshness, as well as more nutrients, to your meal.

If you like to keep things spicy, a drizzle of hot sauce will add more of a fiery kick to this dish. Add as much or as little as you like — the boldness of the other flavors make them more than robust enough to handle the heat. Alternatively, if you like things more on the mild side, you can always reduce or even omit the chili powder in this recipe, and serve up your stuffed pitas with a larger helping of fresh herbs such as parsley and mint leaves, to add heaps of flavor whilst keeping things cool.