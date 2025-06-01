14 Open-Faced Sandwiches From Around The World

The humble sandwich is a go-to lunch in various corners of the world, offering the perfect balance of heartiness and portability. There are endless filling combinations to try, breads to choose from, and spreads that can amp up the creaminess, tanginess, or spiciness. But, it's also worth considering that a sandwich doesn't necessarily have to be crafted in its typical, closed form. Open-faced sandwiches are a versatile take on the classic version. The obvious benefit here is a greater surface area, so you can really go all out when it comes to toppings.

The open-faced format boasts widespread popularity, particularly across Europe, where many countries perfected their signature sandwich-making techniques. It's easy to see the appeal of this approach, as the individual, topping-loaded slices provide far more opportunity to focus on the aesthetic element of the dish. While an open sandwich is obviously not quite well-suited for enjoying on the go as the traditional counterpart, it makes a far more elegant alternative. Many variants involve toasting the bread for a crisper, sturdier base, with the individual toasts creating the ideal appetizer. Some are served warm to fit in the hearty, brunch-worthy category, while others feature chilled fillings. So, let's explore some of the world's most famous open-faced sandwiches and discover what makes them so special.