14 Open-Faced Sandwiches From Around The World
The humble sandwich is a go-to lunch in various corners of the world, offering the perfect balance of heartiness and portability. There are endless filling combinations to try, breads to choose from, and spreads that can amp up the creaminess, tanginess, or spiciness. But, it's also worth considering that a sandwich doesn't necessarily have to be crafted in its typical, closed form. Open-faced sandwiches are a versatile take on the classic version. The obvious benefit here is a greater surface area, so you can really go all out when it comes to toppings.
The open-faced format boasts widespread popularity, particularly across Europe, where many countries perfected their signature sandwich-making techniques. It's easy to see the appeal of this approach, as the individual, topping-loaded slices provide far more opportunity to focus on the aesthetic element of the dish. While an open sandwich is obviously not quite well-suited for enjoying on the go as the traditional counterpart, it makes a far more elegant alternative. Many variants involve toasting the bread for a crisper, sturdier base, with the individual toasts creating the ideal appetizer. Some are served warm to fit in the hearty, brunch-worthy category, while others feature chilled fillings. So, let's explore some of the world's most famous open-faced sandwiches and discover what makes them so special.
Smørrebrød
Hailing from Denmark, and often (unofficially) classed as the countries national dish, smørrebrød is an open-faced sandwich that starts with a wholesome base of rye bread. Unlike most rye breads found in the U.S., which are made with a combination of wheat and rye flour, traditional Scandinavian rye bread is made with whole grains and tends to incorporate some kind of seeds. The result is a denser, sturdier texture and subtle malty flavor – the perfect starting point for stacking an array of delicious savory toppings. First, each slice of bread is spread with a generous layer of butter or lard for added moisture and a hint of saltiness. Then, it's time to craft the perfect topping selection, with the aim being a well-balanced overall flavor profile.
While each smørrebrød creation is very much open to interpretation, the toppings generally include some kind of meat or fish. Popular additions are herring, mackerel, shrimp, meatballs, and roast beef. There tends to be something fresh and vibrant thrown into the mix, too. Think sliced red onion, juicy tomato slices, vibrant microgreens, or fresh herbs. Often, the fully-loaded slices are presented in an wonderfully eye-catching way, with contrasting colors and neatly-sliced ingredients being key.
Buterbrod
Buterbrod is Russia's take on the open-faced sandwich. This term actually comes from the German word for "buttered bread" ("butterbrot"), but in Russia, it's used to describe an array of bread and topping combinations. When it comes to the bread element, there are no set rules. Buterbrod is sometimes made with whole wheat bread, while many variations call for white bread or rye bread. Toppings-wise, there are plenty of options to consider. Savory additions include anchovies, pickled cucumbers, cheese, caviar, and boiled eggs. Sausage is another popular choice, and punchy condiments like mustard and horseradish are also commonly featured. You can absolutely craft a sweet buterbrod, perhaps topped with jam, condensed milk, or even butter and sugar.
This Russian staple is a shining example of the open-faced sandwich's versatility, being wonderfully easy to make and adaptable to your taste. Buterbrod can be served for breakfast, lunch, or even for special occasions. It's especially popular as an appetizer, or "zakuska" in Russian, where it's often washed down with chilled glass of vodka.
Räksmörgås
In Sweden, räksmörgås is a firm favorite. This open sandwich uses various types of bread topped with cooked shrimp, sliced hard-boiled eggs, and fresh lettuce leaves, often with a creamy sauce. This could be a simple dollop of mayonnaise or a traditional "romsås", which consists of dill and caviar mixed into a creamy base of sour cream, mayonnaise, or creme fraiche. Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and lemon wedges are popular additions, too, while sprigs of fresh dill complement the subtle brininess of the shrimp beautifully. Some versions also opt for a richer base of sliced avocado in place of the usual lettuce.
Allegedly remaining one of the king's royal choices, this Swedish dish is fantastically fresh, wholesome, and satisfying. The combination of delicate, savory ingredients and crunchy salad is always a winner, and räksmörgås offers plenty of opportunity to get creative with presentation. This is a classic summertime recipe, equally perfect served as brunch, lunch, or light dinner.
Chlebíčky
Head to Czechia, and chlebíčky reigns supreme as the go-to party food, offering a bite-sized yet beautifully dressed take on the open-faced sandwich. These elegant creations have long been a staple at celebrations and family gatherings, often presented in colorful, carefully arranged assortments. The base is typically a slice of veka – a crusty, white baguette-style loaf that provides the ideal canvas for an array of savory toppings.
Traditionally, each slice is first smeared with a layer of spread, such as butter, cream cheese, fiery horseradish, or even a layer of creamy potato salad. Then come the toppings. Sliced deli meats such as ham or salami are common choices, sometimes paired with hard-boiled eggs, cheeses, or pickled vegetables like pickles and beets. A sprig of parsley or a slice of tomato are great for adding a final pop of color. While the premise of this recipe is fantastically approachable, and there are countless variations to explore, presentation is also key. This means chlebíčky can fit just as seamlessly into a finger food spread for special occasions as it can into your everyday lunch routine.
Scotch woodcock
Despite the name, Scotch woodcock does not in fact contain woodcock, or any other type of game. Instead, this Scottish dish highlights the simple, flavor-packed duo of scrambled eggs and anchovies. The recipe gained popularity in the Victorian era, and it was featured in a 1861 cookbook by Isabella Mayson Beeton, titled "Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management". Scotch woodcock was even a staple in the refreshment rooms of the House of Commons, up until the late 1940s.
This open-faced sandwich begins with a slice of hot, buttered toast. This is often spread with a layer of Gentleman's Relish – a spicy, anchovy-based condiment. This is topped with creamy, softly scrambled eggs, cooked over low heat to achieve a custardy texture. Then, drained, canned anchovy slices can be arranged on top, providing a bold hit of salty, umami flavor. Some versions also add capers for a hint of brininess or cayenne pepper to spice things up. Fresh herbs like chives or parsley will work great as a vibrant garnish.
Molletes
Topped with simple yet hearty ingredients, molletes are a beloved Mexican comfort food. These open-faced sandwiches start with bolillo rolls, which are crusty, football-shaped loaves with a soft, white interior. The bread is halved and toasted, and a portion of the fluffy middle is sometimes removed to make more space for the toppings. Each half is then generously spread with refried beans before being topped with a layer of shredded cheese, such as the Mexican stretchy Oaxaca, Monterey jack, or cheddar. Then comes the all-important broiling or oven-baking step, which ensures the cheese becomes gloriously melty and bubbly.
To finish, molletes are usually topped with fresh pico de gallo — a bright and zesty mix of tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime. This does a wonderful job of balancing the richness of the beans and cheese. You can absolutely build on this with some extras, such as chorizo, diced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, or sliced red onions. Some recipes even see each half of the bread topped with a sunny-side up fried egg.
Montaditos
A staple in Spain's tapas culture, montaditos are bite-sized open-faced sandwiches that showcase an array of savory toppings. The name comes from the Spanish word "montar", which means "to mount", and refers to the process of layering various ingredients on top the bread.
These versatile treats are typically served on slices of baguette, either toasted or fresh, and there are endless combinations of ingredients you can put on top of bread. Traditional toppings include cured meats like jamón ibérico and chorizo, often complemented by roasted peppers, olives, or tomato-based spreads. Seafood options, like anchovies or tuna, are also popular, as well as cheese, such as manchego.
One classic variation is the pan con tomate, where toasted bread is rubbed with garlic, topped with tomato pulp, and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. Combinations with cream cheese, sweet tomato preserves, and smoked salmon also offer a delicious balance of sweetness, saltiness, and tang. Ultimately, the small size makes montaditos perfect for sampling a variety of different flavors, so feel free to mix and match. Try pairing the vibrant toasts with other tapas dishes, ideally with a glass of wine. Share the spread with friends and family for the ultimate Spanish experience.
Kiluvõileib
Effortlessly bringing together robust, savory flavors, kiluvõileib is a traditional open-faced sandwich from Estonia. It's crafted with a dark, rye bread base, which provides a dense, sturdy foundation. The bread is first spread with a layer of butter, then topped with marinated sprats, which are small, oily fish with a flavor similar to that of sardines. Slices of hard-boiled eggs come next, and thinly sliced red onions are commonly added, too, for a sharp, balancing bite. The sprats bring an irresistible salty richness, with the mild creaminess of the eggs complementing the fish beautifully.
Sometimes, we see gherkins included in the ensemble, and the eggs can absolutely be served poached rather than hard-boiled. A sprinkle of fresh, chopped dill or green onion is the perfect way to finish everything off, and serving your kiluvõileib with some tangy lemon wedges on the side is always a great idea.
Uitsmijter
Hearty and fuss-free, the uitsmijter is a Dutch open-faced sandwich that's sure to deliver comfort and satisfaction. The name translates to "bouncer" or "doorman", due to its origins as a late-night snack for drunken club-goers. Over time, it's become a national staple, most commonly served as a sit-down breakfast dish.
To make an uitsmijter, you'll first need to grab two slices of bread (this could be white, brown, or sourdough). Each slice is layered with slices of ham and cheese, with aged gouda being the preferable choice. Then, it's topped with fried eggs, usually cooked sunny-side up, with the yolks still runny. Alternatively, the cheese can be shredded and added as the final layer before it's popped under the broiler. This creates a delightfully melty, gooey finish.
Variations are welcomed here, with some uitsmijter recipes incorporating pancetta, bacon, or even smoked sausage meat in place of the ham. Additional toppings like sliced tomatoes, pickles, or sauteed mushrooms can add extra flavor and texture. You can also serve the sandwich with a fresh, crunchy side salad or selection of pickled vegetables.
Choripán
Choripán is a meaty open-faced sandwich that is a prominent feature on the Argentinian street food scene. It's found in bustling city centers, and it's also closely associated with soccer matches. It's clear to see why choripán has become so popular. This dish's name is pretty self-explanatory, simply blending the words chorizo (the famous smoky, cured sausage), and "pan" (the Spanish word for "bread"). The chorizo is grilled until it achieves a mouth-watering smoky char and is then sliced lengthways, using a butterfly cut. The meat is arranged on top of two halves of a crusty baguette-style roll, and drizzled with a generous spoonful of vibrant chimichurri sauce, injecting plenty of zesty, herbaceous flavor.
Salsa criolla is sometimes added to the sandwich before serving, which brings a wonderful freshness to each bite. This simple salsa can be whipped up with a mixture of diced tomato, bell peppers, onions, vinegar, olive oil, and salt. If you prefer things on the spicier side, you could incorporate some red pepper flakes or finely diced fresh, red chili peppers.
Zapiekanka
Another street food favorite this time comes from Poland. Zapiekanka is a toasted open-faced sandwich that makes the most of simple yet satisfying ingredients. This sandwich first emerged in the 1970s, during Poland's communist era, when it was sold from small fast-food restaurants known as mala gastronomia. Zapiekanka quickly became popular thanks to its comforting, crowd-pleasing flavors and textures, and its still commonly found on Polish street food menus today, particularly in Kraków's Kazimierz district.
The classic recipe sees a crusty baguette sliced lengthways, spread with butter, and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Shredded cheese is then layered on top. Next, the sandwich is toasted until the cheese becomes irresistibly melty and bubbly. A generous drizzle of ketchup is the finishing touch, adding a tangy-sweet contrast to the rich toppings.
Many recipes build on this simple cheese and veggie base, by adding extra toppings like pickles, sliced tomatoes, or cured meats. Sauce-wise, creamier options like mayo or garlic sauce can work well alongside or in place of the ketchup, as can a drizzle of fiery hot sauce. Crispy fried onions make for an excellent garnish, too.
Kanapky/Kanapki
Kanapky are Ukraine's answer to the open-faced sandwiches. They come topped with a well-balanced array of fresh and hearty ingredients. Often served at gatherings and celebrations, these sandwiches are delicious and aesthetically pleasing, mostly thanks to the eye-catching color contrast provided by the various toppings.
Kanapky is usually assembled using a slice of rye bread or French bread, with a robust foundation being key. First, a flavorful spread made from cream cheese, butter, and minced garlic is generously applied to the bread, adding plenty of richness and aromatic depth. This is followed with slices of cooked sausage, fresh cucumber or pickles, ripe tomato, and hard-boiled eggs. The result is a moreish blend of savory and refreshing elements. Though the aforementioned toppings are particularly common, this sandwich is also highly customizable. Depending on your taste preferences or the occasion you're preparing them for, you can absolutely switch things up, perhaps by adding smoked meats, pickled vegetables, or different spreads.
The Polish version of this sandwich is known as kanapki. These also fall into the open-faced sandwiches category and usually come topped with ham, cheese, and veggies such as cucumbers, tomatoes, or radishes, but variations are seemingly endless.
Welsh rarebit
Welsh rarebit is a comforting British classic that elevates the humble cheese on toast to a whole new level. It consists of a luscious cheese sauce made with sharp cheddar, beer, English mustard, butter, and Worcestershire sauce. This mixture is melted together until smooth and velvety and is then generously spread over slices of toasted bread (often sourdough). After a few minutes under the broiler, the topping becomes irresistibly bubbly and golden. This tempting open-faced sandwich is great served with a dollop of fruity chutney, or perhaps a simple leafy side salad.
The dish has allegedly been around since the 17th century, and it was first known as Welsh rabbit. Some theorize that this is simply because the bread was once topped with actual rabbit meat, while others argue that it's a dig at the Welsh, suggesting that they were too poor to afford meat. However, by the early 19th century, the dish was widely known by its current name. Today, it remains a much-loved lunchtime treat in the U.K., but it's also enjoyed across Europe and America.
Lämpimät voileivät
Another fantastically versatile take on the open-faced sandwich, Finland's lämpimät voileivät is an undeniably satisfying way to enjoy this concept. It's served warm for the ultimate cozy vibes, and makes use of simple, comforting ingredients. These sandwiches were particularly popular during the 1980s, often served as an evening snack, perhaps after a relaxing sauna session.
Step one in making this tasty creation is selecting a hearty bread, such as rye or white. Then, it's a simple case of topping the slices with a flavorful mixture of your choice (or various mixtures!), before baking them to golden perfection. One particularly popular version features canned tuna, chopped bell pepper, onion, garlic, and a sprinkle of pizza seasoning. This is spread over the bread slices, topped with grated cheese, and baked until mouth-wateringly melty.
Another classic variation uses a chicken curry topping. Here, chicken strips are sauteed with curry powder and salt, then mixed with cream cheese and fresh cilantro. This savory blend is spread onto the bread, and the open sandwich is finished with a juicy pineapple ring before baking. And, once the lämpimät voileivät is of the oven, a handful of arugula adds a wonderful peppery freshness.