This Watermelon Sandwich Pairs Juicy Fruit With Tangy Feta And Balsamic
Every layer matters when you're making a sandwich, including a watermelon sandwich. Fresh and juicy watermelon alone isn't enough to make for a captivating dish. The remaining ingredients must also work well with it to pull you in, over and over again, one flavorful bite after another. On this front, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has nailed it perfectly when she pairs the fruit with feta cheese and balsamic vinegar for Tasting Table's watermelon and feta tea sandwiches recipe.
Stack the watermelon slices. Crumble the feta. Add in some fresh herbs. Drizzle in some vinegar. Assembling this watermelon sandwich is a breeze, and that's what makes it such a summertime delight. It's many things all at once — a hydrating dessert, an unexpected appetizer, a quick bite in the midst of a hot day. It fits right in anywhere, and not just due to the convenient prep. The gorgeous flavors are the real allure here.
Watermelon, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegar are a trio that never disappoints. While watermelon sets a refreshingly sweet base, the feta cheese brings a fascinating contrast with its tangy, salty goodness. Balsamic vinegar is no less exceptional, as it ties both ingredients together with ribbons of acidic complexity. There's never a dull moment when you're eating a watermelon sandwich with this foolproof combination. The flavor dynamic is ever-changing, shifting from vibrancy and lightness to depth in mere seconds.
Go beyond the basic recipe
Our recipe includes some of the most foolproof combos, with fresh bites of cucumber offsetting the peppery bite of arugula and basil's clove-like warmth. You may have seen this combination countless times before in the widely loved watermelon and feta salad, and best believe it works just as well with a watermelon sandwich. Other greens, such as kale and spinach, can also be used in place of the arugula if you prefer something more earthy and less bitter. The same goes for the herb, which can be replaced with dill, thyme, mint, or any of your usual choices.
True to the sandwich spirit, there are always opportunities for ingredient experimentation. Summer flavors arrive in the season's beloved harvests, whether they are peaches bursting with floral juices or sweet-tart berries. Inspired by the infamous Caprese salad, you can also swap out feta cheese for slices of mozzarella.
We all know that fresh fruits and prosciutto is the classic Italian food pairing perfect for summertime snacking, so don't hesitate to squish a few slices of the cold meat between the watermelon slices. Or maybe you want something punchy and bold enough to leave a lasting impression, like a few slices of pickles or cornichons. On the more intense side, Tajín seasoning and its zesty heat can surely bring the fire spicy food lovers crave. Maybe even take the extra step of grilling the watermelon beforehand to lace in a delectable smoky char as well.