This Watermelon Sandwich Pairs Juicy Fruit With Tangy Feta And Balsamic

Every layer matters when you're making a sandwich, including a watermelon sandwich. Fresh and juicy watermelon alone isn't enough to make for a captivating dish. The remaining ingredients must also work well with it to pull you in, over and over again, one flavorful bite after another. On this front, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has nailed it perfectly when she pairs the fruit with feta cheese and balsamic vinegar for Tasting Table's watermelon and feta tea sandwiches recipe.

Stack the watermelon slices. Crumble the feta. Add in some fresh herbs. Drizzle in some vinegar. Assembling this watermelon sandwich is a breeze, and that's what makes it such a summertime delight. It's many things all at once — a hydrating dessert, an unexpected appetizer, a quick bite in the midst of a hot day. It fits right in anywhere, and not just due to the convenient prep. The gorgeous flavors are the real allure here.

Watermelon, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegar are a trio that never disappoints. While watermelon sets a refreshingly sweet base, the feta cheese brings a fascinating contrast with its tangy, salty goodness. Balsamic vinegar is no less exceptional, as it ties both ingredients together with ribbons of acidic complexity. There's never a dull moment when you're eating a watermelon sandwich with this foolproof combination. The flavor dynamic is ever-changing, shifting from vibrancy and lightness to depth in mere seconds.