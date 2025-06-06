Upgrade This Classic Italian Food Pairing For The Ultimate Summertime Snack

Stone fruits, in general, are the perfect candidates. Fire up the grill, toss ripe peaches, plums, or apricots onto it, and with prosciutto wrapped around them, your cookout will be phenomenal right from the start. Better yet, turn them into fruit kebobs for the ultimate summer appetizer. But don't stop there, not when you can top them off with burrata cheese or goat cheese for a creamy, milky twist, or balsamic vinegar to throw tangy ribbons into the flavor mix. You can also simmer the fruits in wine and spices for a complex depth if that smoky undertone doesn't suit the palate.

Tropical fruits — sweet, fragrant, and full of vibrancy — are another perfect match. The flavor contrast alone makes it one of the most creative ways to serve prosciutto. Just imagine little prosciutto-wrapped pineapple bites served with a pineapple-juice-laced dipping sauce, or mango cubes layered with cream cheese and hot spices, and how gorgeous they will be as snacks or appetizers.

Not just summer harvests, but fall fruits can be considered. Apples and pears, with their sweet-tart melody, are a lovely pick for those looking for a different take on this dish. Ripe figs, roasted to bring out those hidden caramelized edges, make the most delectable contrast to the savory meat. The crunchy, sweet bites of persimmon are not to be underestimated, either, especially when they're accompanied by honey and cheese. Bursting with juicy tartness, grapes are phenomenal snacks, and if you've got time for frozen grapes, all the better.