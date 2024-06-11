Grill Fruit Kabobs For The Ultimate Summer Appetizer

Once you master the grill, there's no going back. Everything is going on there: seafood, veggies, even bacon. And if you really want to blow your guests away, grill up some fruit kabobs. The charred, sweetened fruit makes the perfect appetizer, snack, or dessert for every cookout and picnic during the summer.

In the warmer months, we bust out the blackberry peach cobbler, berry crumbles, and other variations of warm fruit wrapped in pastry. While, obviously, we'll never let these classic dishes go, there are other ways to enjoy fruit that has been heated to perfection. Grilled fruit kabobs strip back the work put into more decadent desserts, all while having a similar caramelized taste laced with hints of smokiness. Our favorite part about them is how customizable they are — you can have a platter of every fruit imaginable, from mangoes and guava to a wide range of berries.

When assembling the kabobs, opt for fruits that are just on the precipice of ripening. Firmer fruits hold their shape better on the grill and the caramelization process will bring out all the sweetness the appetizer needs. To prevent sticking, preheat the grill to a medium temperature before oiling the grates with avocado or grapeseed oil. Before placing the chunky fruit pieces on the skewers, soak the wooden sticks in water. This essential tip for grilling kabobs ensures the skewers don't catch fire on the grill. Heat the kabobs for about five minutes on each side, or until you see grill marks.