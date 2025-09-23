18 Kirkland-Brand Foods And Drinks Redditors Say They Regret Buying
As an online public forum and social media outlet, Reddit stands apart from the usual social media suspects. The app and website have a distinct look, layout, and vibe. Once users get a grasp of the unpretentious, old-school feel of Reddit, the platform is a veritable goldmine of information, advice, and chatter touching every topic imaginable. Reddit can be a great resource for users who want honest opinions about products, and subs dedicated to fan favorite stores, items, and brands tend to be extremely active.
The Costco subreddit has 1.5 million members (and growing) who are eager to chat about those fuzzy blankets, debate the best time of day to brave the crowds at the big-box store, and share thoughts on favorite — and least favorite — products. It's no secret that Costco's acolytes are a vocal bunch. Certain items — such as the famous Costco food court hot dogs and the rotisserie chicken — are almost universally beloved, but there are a handful of products that have left shoppers shaking their heads, and many turn to Reddit to share their disappointment. Wondering what items to avoid on your next trip to the warehouse? Here are 18 food and drink items on which Redditors regret wasting their hard-earned dough.
Oven-roasted sliced turkey breast
Sliced deli meat is a great item to have around, but the quality of different sliced turkey brands is all over the map. At first glance, Kirkland's signature brand oven-roasted sliced deli turkey looks like a solid product — the packaging boasts that it contains no added nitrates or nitrites, a selling point for deli meat.
However, shoppers on Reddit recommend avoiding this Kirkland Signature deli meat for a variety of reasons; most prominently, the meat seems to have an unpleasant, slimy texture. Sliminess on deli meat does not mean it's gone bad – the common phenomenon is caused by harmless bacteria that eat up the sugars found in deli meat – but regardless, "slimy" is not an adjective most of us want to use to describe our food. Additionally, several Redditors remarked that the meat has a strong, off-putting odor and seems to go bad more quickly than other brands. While some commenters disagree, the general consensus is that other brands are far superior to the Kirkland Signature oven-roasted deli turkey.
Light beer
It's rare for Costco shoppers to rejoice when an item is discontinued, but one product's disappearance had members celebrating with the vigor of the people of Oz after the death of the Wicked Witch of the West. While Costco is well-known for having an excellent beer, wine, and liquor selection at rock-bottom prices, Reddit users proclaimed Kirkland Signature light beer the worst beer in the world. Even though it was pulled from shelves in 2018, traumatized shoppers are still ranting about it to this day.
At the time, the cheap beer was sold at just over $20 for a 48-pack. Colorful Reddit commentary tore into every facet of the beer, essentially ranking its smell, taste, and even mouthfeel zero out of ten stars — one commenter described it as tasting like "a watered down Smarties candy with floofy dog sheddings in it." Many commenters remarked that they ended up "donating" the beers to college kids or throwing them out altogether. Although Costco resurrects discontinued items from time to time, it's safe to say literally no one on earth is holding their breath on these bad boys.
Lobster bisque
Soups are one of the easiest grab-and-go meals around, and Costco has a great selection at competitive prices. However, there's one soup that left the internet less than impressed. When shopping at Costco, the good people of Reddit recommend steering clear of Kirkland's lobster bisque.
The product struggles to meet shoppers' expectations in every way imaginable. Redditors describe it as having a weird flavor overall, with overwhelming fishy undertones and a strange sweetness. In addition, there are a number of complaints about the quantity of actual lobster meat in the bisque — the photo on the packaging clearly shows a hearty soup with large chunks of lobster meat, but many Reddit users found it lacking in the protein area. That said, if you've got a package of Kirkland lobster bisque sitting around, it may be salvageable. Commenters offered various ways to doctor the soup, such as adding seasonings and turning it into a pasta sauce.
Canned Colombian cold brew coffee
Canned coffee concoctions are nothing new, and it's always exciting when a favorite brand releases a new coffee product; but it may be best to stick with Starbucks Doubleshots (or your canned coffee of choice) rather than experimenting with the Kirkland canned Colombian cold brew coffee. Although many remarked that they're great for getting caffeinated, the overall consensus on Reddit was that these canned coffees are a strong pass.
On a Reddit thread inviting users to share their opinions on the product, one user snarked that the cans "taste[d] like dirty water," and many others commented on the coffee's bitter taste. Another user stated, "They taste like they left grounds in the can to continue steeping for days while sitting on a pallet." Several people mentioned that the canned Colombian cold brew is much better when spruced up with a little milk or poured over ice, but generally, these canned coffees are a pass.
Food court chicken Caesar salad
When it comes to delicious, indulgent food at rock-bottom prices, Costco's food court is second to none. However, one recent addition to the food court menu has shoppers divided: the chicken Caesar salad. For starters, this salad costs more than an entire Costco rotisserie chicken — as many internet sleuths pointed out, one could purchase a whole rotisserie chicken and a few of Costco's pre-made salad kits and have lunch for a week for just a few dollars more.
Costco customers on Reddit have a number of grievances to share about the chicken Caesar salad. The lettuce seems to be the primary offender, with many Redditors remarking that their salads were limp and, in some cases, slimy. There's only so much one can expect from a food court salad, but lettuce is pretty important. Additional offenses include a lack of croutons and cheese, flavorless dressing, and limp lettuce. While it's great to see a lighter option at the Costco cafeteria, the overall consensus is to skip this food court item every time.
Orange juice
Who doesn't love a crisp, tangy glass of orange juice in the morning? While high in sugar, OJ is an excellent source of vitamin C, rich in antioxidants, and has many other benefits. A three-pack of 59-ounce cartons may be tempting, but lately, Costco shoppers haven't been happy with Kirkland Signature-brand orange juice.
There seems to have been a semi-recent change to the OJ, as negative comments seemed to start rolling in more frequently beginning around 2023. Disgruntled customers who'd been buying the juice for years were noticing a strange, almost alcoholic taste and generally, a more bland flavor than before. Savvy Redditors were quick to point out that citrus farmers in the United States have been struggling for the last few years, which could explain this change, but either way, it may be best to leave this stuff on the shelf for now.
Organic coconut water
As a rich source of naturally occurring electrolytes, coconut water's popularity is on the rise. Costco is great about churning out Kirkland-sized versions of customers' favorite products, so it's no surprise the big box store carries its own brand of coconut water — but Costco members of Reddit are divided on Kirkland Signature organic coconut water.
Many Reddit threads compared the coconut water to competing brands, and while the comments discussing Kirkland's version aren't all negative, the others clearly have more dedicated fan bases. Several of Reddit's coconut water connoisseurs found Costco's version to be disappointing and lacking in flavor, and many commenters speculated as to which coconut water producer might be behind the underwhelming product. Kirkland organic coconut water isn't the most-hated item on this list by a long shot, but it doesn't seem to be winning any customer-favorite awards, either.
Espresso blend
Costco is a goldmine for coffee drinkers. There are several Kirkland Signature choices on the shelf, and while most are decent, there's one Kirkland coffee blend that Redditors particularly hated: the espresso blend. The packaging describes it as "intense and rich with a subtle sweetness and a smooth finish," but many internet sources declare it to be the polar opposite.
Comments on multiple Reddit posts about the espresso blend are almost universally negative, with commenters describing the coffee as terrible, burnt-tasting, and one going so far as to call it "expensive compost." There's an entire thread devoted to discussing the coffee's odd, oily viscosity. Grinding and brewing methods seem to make little difference — it seems nothing can rectify this god-awful beverage. With so many coffee varieties available at Costco, skip the buyer's remorse and leave this blend on the shelf.
Bacon crumbles
Despite having a high star ranking on Costco's website, Kirkland Signature bacon crumbles have left the people of Reddit less than impressed. Bacon crumbles are a great way to jazz up a salad, add a crunchy element to a soup, or elevate an omelet, but Kirkland's version of the salty snack leaves much to be desired. The issue seems to be primarily textural: Commenters described the bacon bits as tough and dry, not qualities one usually seeks out in bacon crumbles.
In addition to the gristly, chewy texture, Reddit users pointed out that, as of late, Kirkland's bacon crumbles seem to be culled from the fatty part of the bacon — which, if accurate, would certainly explain both the texture issue and the icky gray color pointed out by some forum participants. As handy as it is to have a bag of bacon bits stashed away for a quick meal booster, consider scooping up your bacon bits at a different store (or making them at home!)
Brisket burnt ends
Once considered throwaway meat, burnt ends are a coveted barbecue staple today — but you may want to think twice before purchasing them from Costco. The thought of having a barbecue dinner on the table in under 30 minutes with little cooking involved is incredible, but unfortunately, the internet feels this product fails to live up to its potential.
Texture can be a challenge with burnt ends, and commenters were quick to point out the tough, chewy mouthfeel of Kirkland's version. One Reddit user lamented the cooking instructions and described them as a no-win scenario — preparing the product per the package's instructions led to burnt ends with a texture "like chewing on a shoe," but adding more moisture took away from the desired smoky flavor. Overall, most shoppers agreed that, for the price, you're better off treating yourself to a nice dinner at your favorite barbecue joint.
Protein bars
Protein bars are an excellent source of portable protein, but opinions on different brands and flavors can vary greatly. Reddit has fans divided on Kirkland Signature brand protein bars in a big way — the bars have more defenders than some of the other products we've included on this list, but the people who hate them seem to really hate them. Complaints about the bars on Reddit encompassed taste, texture, smell, and inconsistencies between batches.
Generally speaking, these bars fall pretty squarely in love-them-or-loathe-them territory. Very few online comments expressed the same kind of vitriol for these bars as, say, Kirkland Signature light beer, but there weren't a whole lot of Redditors rushing out to defend them against negative or "meh" comments, either. Should you decide to test the waters and purchase a package of these bars, several comments recommend sticking them in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds to improve the texture.
Organic tomato sauce
You don't have to be a Doomsday prepper to appreciate canned goods. A pack of a dozen 15-ounce Kirkland Signature organic tomato sauce cans may be tempting to pick up, but you should think twice before tossing it into your cart. Costco members on Reddit had strong opinions on the product, and for the most part, shoppers were not impressed.
The primary complaint is acidity — to be fair, tomatoes are acidic in and of themselves, but no one wants their tomato sauce to be overly tart or sour. Additional grievances against the item included the fact that the cans are not BPA-free and have an odd metallic flavor. A handful of commenters stated that the sauce's poor quality isn't as noticeable when used in a recipe with lots of other ingredients to offset the taste, but overall, it's worth shelling out a few extra bucks for a more highly regarded brand.
Kirkland Signature old fashioned
While convenient, the quality of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails can be less than ideal. Case in point: Kirkland Signature's old fashioned cocktail. Although our reviewer felt the cocktail was a decent budget option, Reddit users were severely underwhelmed by the drink. The author of one Reddit thread complained that the drink "tastes like they put mothballs in the bitters," and lamented spending money on the bottle.
Fellow Costco subreddit members agreed on this and other threads, jumping in to add that the old fashioned was too sweet, lacking depth, and not great overall. Considering that an old fashioned cocktail is a super-simple cocktail (recipes vary greatly, but the three core ingredients are bourbon whiskey, sugar or simple syrup, and bitters), we recommend skipping the RTD version and mixing up your own at home.
Frozen pepperoni pizza
It's wise to have a few frozen pizzas stashed in the freezer for impromptu gatherings, emergencies, or nights when you're simply too tired to cook. Costco has an excellent frozen pizza selection, but on your next shopping trip, Reddit recommends giving Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza a wide berth.
It's easy to be tempted — Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza sells a pack of four whole frozen pizzas. That said, commenters didn't hold back when describing their qualms with the cheap frozen pies' taste, dough quality, lack of sauce, and too oily pepperoni. Further comments heartily backed up these claims, but many commenters also pointed out that you get what you pay for.
Spiced rum
Kirkland booze products often accumulate a cult following, but there's one store-brand liquor product that might cause Jack Sparrow himself to think twice. Kirkland Signature spiced rum has undergone a number of production changes over the years, which can explain some of the confusion and negativity in reviews of the product. The version currently on shelves is a Kirkland Signature liquor you can skip on your next Costco run.
This polarizing item had Costco members running to Reddit to share their dislike for the product, criticizing the rum for its overly sweet, cloying flavor and total lack of anything resembling spice (kind of a prerequisite for a great spiced rum). More than one said they couldn't get it down and simply poured it down the drain. A few Redditors ventured to say it was okay in a mixed drink, but there are far better spiced rum options available in this day and age.
Cream cheese
For many people, the Philadelphia brand reigns supreme as the king of cream cheese. It's perfectly rich and tangy, with a creamy, spreadable texture that makes it ideal for everything from bagels to cheesecake. If, for some reason, you're looking for the opposite, the Costco community on Reddit recommends seeking out Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Texture is the primary offender in the court of Reddit vs. Kirkland Signature cream cheese. As any baker knows, consistency makes a huge difference in baking recipes, and disappointed Costco members shared horror stories detailing their experiences trying to make cheesecake with the Kirkland-brand schmear. Posters declared the cream cheese to be everything from sticky to gummy to crumbly, with several remarking that there seemed to be an inconsistency between batches. That said, several Redditors say the flavor of the cream cheese is solid, and swear that Kirkland's cream cheese is perfectly fine for use on bagels, dips, and other non-baking dishes.
Signature party wings
Prepping for a game day party, family barbecue, or pool day? Chicken wings are a fun and classic party food, but you may want to think twice before buying Kirkland Signature party wings. It's quite a shame, but a glance at Reddit reveals that many Costco shoppers have found the wings to be small, smelly, and lacking in flavor overall.
Upset shoppers on Reddit rant that the chicken wings are of poor quality, have rubbery skin, or have grisly meat. Other issues mentioned are that they are slimy, but people also express frustration with the disappointingly low meat-to-bone ratio. Thankfully, there are plenty of other wing brands available to choose from at Costco.
Bacon
Lately, customers are experiencing quality issues with Kirkland bacon, and Costco members aren't hesitating to share their feelings on Reddit. Multiple posts in the last year alone express concerns that the quality of Kirkland bacon has gone downhill fast, citing issues spanning everything from a lack of flavor to problems with the structural integrity of the meat itself.
One Reddit thread talks about the total lack of flavor, while in a separate thread, commenters expressed disappointment with the bacon's thickness or lack thereof — one user said they had both in one package. "Super thin, torn up pieces in the front, normal strips in the middle, and very thick pieces at the end that cook more like jerky than bacon," one person said. Whether this is temporary or a lasting issue, it may be best to steer clear of Kirkland Signature bacon.