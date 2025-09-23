18 Kirkland-Brand Foods And Drinks Redditors Say They Regret Buying

As an online public forum and social media outlet, Reddit stands apart from the usual social media suspects. The app and website have a distinct look, layout, and vibe. Once users get a grasp of the unpretentious, old-school feel of Reddit, the platform is a veritable goldmine of information, advice, and chatter touching every topic imaginable. Reddit can be a great resource for users who want honest opinions about products, and subs dedicated to fan favorite stores, items, and brands tend to be extremely active.

The Costco subreddit has 1.5 million members (and growing) who are eager to chat about those fuzzy blankets, debate the best time of day to brave the crowds at the big-box store, and share thoughts on favorite — and least favorite — products. It's no secret that Costco's acolytes are a vocal bunch. Certain items — such as the famous Costco food court hot dogs and the rotisserie chicken — are almost universally beloved, but there are a handful of products that have left shoppers shaking their heads, and many turn to Reddit to share their disappointment. Wondering what items to avoid on your next trip to the warehouse? Here are 18 food and drink items on which Redditors regret wasting their hard-earned dough.