The Kirkland Coffee Blend That Reddit Loathes (And What To Buy Instead)

Costco has built a devoted fan base with low prices and massive bulk quantities, but the Kirkland Signature brand is the biggest draw for customers because of its high quality products. Kirkland Signature brand drinks include everything from mineral water and sports drinks to juice and coffee. Among those drinks, are at least five Kirkland Signature whole bean coffees. And despite a mid-range score from our own taste test, Reddit loathes the Kirkland Signature espresso blend.

Multiple Reddit threads gave scathing reviews of the blend on merits of taste, mouthfeel, and overall quality. One Reddit thread entitled "I'm a huge Costco fan but their Espresso coffee is absolute trash" sums up the general sentiments of most disgruntled Costco customers that responded. Even upon opening a bag of espresso beans, customers noted that the jet black hue and ultra oily sheen of the beans was a bad sign. Once brewed, a taste of the espresso blend proved their worst fears. One customer bought the beans specifically for espresso machines, and complained that they were so oily and ashen that it clogged the espresso pod, preventing them from executing a proper pull.

Regardless of coffee brewing methods, most on the thread described the coffee as a huge disappointment. One Redditor said that the espresso blend "is some of the most oily, burnt, bitter coffee I've ever tasted," while another said it tasted like a cup full of ash and charcoal.