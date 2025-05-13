The Kirkland Coffee Blend That Reddit Loathes (And What To Buy Instead)
Costco has built a devoted fan base with low prices and massive bulk quantities, but the Kirkland Signature brand is the biggest draw for customers because of its high quality products. Kirkland Signature brand drinks include everything from mineral water and sports drinks to juice and coffee. Among those drinks, are at least five Kirkland Signature whole bean coffees. And despite a mid-range score from our own taste test, Reddit loathes the Kirkland Signature espresso blend.
Multiple Reddit threads gave scathing reviews of the blend on merits of taste, mouthfeel, and overall quality. One Reddit thread entitled "I'm a huge Costco fan but their Espresso coffee is absolute trash" sums up the general sentiments of most disgruntled Costco customers that responded. Even upon opening a bag of espresso beans, customers noted that the jet black hue and ultra oily sheen of the beans was a bad sign. Once brewed, a taste of the espresso blend proved their worst fears. One customer bought the beans specifically for espresso machines, and complained that they were so oily and ashen that it clogged the espresso pod, preventing them from executing a proper pull.
Regardless of coffee brewing methods, most on the thread described the coffee as a huge disappointment. One Redditor said that the espresso blend "is some of the most oily, burnt, bitter coffee I've ever tasted," while another said it tasted like a cup full of ash and charcoal.
The Kirkland Signature coffee blend to buy instead
While the Reddit threads revolved around just how terrible the Kirkland Signature brand espresso beans are, many customers had recommendations of what to buy instead. While many espresso connoisseurs recommended finding a local roaster where you can pick espresso beans like a pro, many Redditors suggested Lavazza espresso which is a brand that you can find on Costco shelves. To that effect, we have ranked nine Lavazza whole bean coffee blends to help you find the tastiest bag. One Redditor recommends Lavazza Super Crema for making espresso drinks.
Other brands mentioned by Costco customers include Ruta Maya and Cameron's Velvet Moon USDA organic espresso blend. While many espresso coffees use dark roast beans, the complaint from many Costco customers on Reddit is that the Kirkland Signature roast is too dark, resulting in a super bitter, oily cup of coffee. Redditors also recommended trying light and medium roast coffee beans from Kirkland Signature for a passable cup of drip or pour over coffee. Still, most customers lamented the poor quality of Kirkland Signature brand coffee and wonder why they haven't curated their coffee selection as well as other products like their popular cakes.