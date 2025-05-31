The Kirkland Signature Juice That Costco Shoppers Aren't Happy With Anymore

Costco shoppers are pretty outspoken heaping praise on their favorite products, but they're also not afraid to shout from the rooftops when an item doesn't meet their expectations. Just look at how customers felt about the quality of Costco's chicken breasts in contrast to the love shown for the return of the beloved holiday cookie pack. The latest issue uniting Costco customers on social media is the changing flavor and questionable freshness of Kirkland Signature's Orange Juice.

One disgruntled customer took to Reddit to explain their story about purchasing a "terrible" bottle of the Kirkland Signature orange juice only to return it, buy a new bottle, and find that it still had the "same issue." Other customers in the comments agreed that the flavor of Costco's orange juice has been off lately, saying that they "poured [themself] a big glass and it smelled faintly like alcohol / tasted slightly like sour milk." Another shopper in a Facebook group made a post noticing that Kirkland Signature's orange juice not only looked different, "more of a light yellow color" than usual but also tasted different. Fellow customers flocked to the comments to point out that "it definitely has a different taste, like [a] cardboard or plastic taste."