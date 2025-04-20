Why Costco's Chicken Breasts Are Developing A Bad Reputation With Customers

Costco is heavenly for value-savvy customers, but it seems like there could be trouble in paradise and the culprit is its chicken breasts. According to disgruntled customers, an unfortunate trend has been developing over recent years: woody-tasting chicken. For those yet to experience this, it's a disappointing process. You bite into a cut of chicken breast, innocently expecting silky tenderness and plenty of juiciness. Yet the realization is instant. Something is wrong, and it tastes almost ... crunchy?

It's a considerable fall from grace. Skinless chicken breasts previously fared respectably in Tasting Table's investigation into the best Kirkland Signature staples that deserve your freezer space. While never the most creative dish, Costco's versions won brownie points for reliability — something that's now, understandably, being lost. That inconsistency is quickly building a bad reputation, even amongst the most loyal customers.

"After 20+ years of chicken breasts being a staple in my diet, Costco's woody breasts have ruined chicken for me," one Reddit user raged, "It's almost a phobia now." Interestingly, it's not just standard Kirkland cuts, either. "Stopped buying Costco organic chicken breasts due to the horrible woody texture," another commenter added. "It seemed like there was at least 1 woody breast in each package." Perhaps it's time you brushed up on how to identify a "woody" chicken breast. Yikes.