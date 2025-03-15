12 Frozen Kirkland Signature Staples That Deserve Your Freezer Space
We all have limited freezer space, so nobody wants to be storing stuff that you're never going to use (looking at you, soup leftovers that have been in the back of the freezer for over six months now). But there are some freezer staples that you should always have on hand for those nights when you just can't bother going to the grocery store for fresh ingredients. Having a stocked freezer can help you avoid the temptation of grabbing takeout, or even worse, paying a premium by ordering from an app. And if you're a Costco shopper, you're in luck — the chain is the perfect place for finding a wide variety of frozen ingredients you can use on an everyday basis.
Anyone who's shopped at Costco before, though, knows that it can be an overwhelming experience. The frozen section alone seems endless, with so many different products for you to wade through before you find the ones you really want. We've decided to simplify things for you by creating this list of some of the absolute best frozen products from Kirkland Signature, Costco's store brand. These products tend to be affordable and versatile, so you'll always have what you need to make a healthy dinner fast. These are the frozen Kirkland Signature staples that you actually should make room in your freezer for.
Kirkland Signature Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
Chicken breasts aren't always the best option when you're trying to make an especially juicy, flavorful chicken dish. But they are the best option when you just want to make a simple, healthy meal that everyone at your dinner table will enjoy. Don't have time to go to the grocery store to find the fresh stuff? No worries. When you have Kirkland Signature's boneless, skinless chicken breasts in your freezer ready to go, you'll never run out of dinner ideas.
These chicken breasts may not be the most innovative, creative ingredient on your shopping list, but since they can be used for so, so many different dishes, it's a good idea to keep them stocked in your freezer for whenever the need arises. Use them to make a simple crisp and creamy chicken salad or shredded chicken tacos, or simply use them in the two-step cooking method for perfect chicken breast every time. You can serve it with rice, potatoes, pasta, or veggies. You may never have to make another emergency grocery run for an easy protein source again.
Kirkland Signature Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend
Let's face it: You should be eating vegetables at almost, if not every, meal. But it's always a bummer when those veggies you bought fresh start rotting in the drawer of your fridge and you realize that they're not going to work for dinner. That's when frozen vegetables come in handy. We particularly like Kirkland Signature's Normandy-style vegetable blend since it packs so many different veggies into one convenient bag. You'll get a blend of cauliflower and broccoli florets along with orange and yellow carrots. This packs a ton of nutrition — and a ton of color — into your meal, and the best part is that these veggies are super easy to prepare.
There are a few different ways to cook them. If you want to keep things as simple as possible, just heat them up in the microwave, covered, with a small dash of water. This will steam them and make them soft. To make them more delicious, consider adding some butter or olive oil along with a generous squeeze of lemon and a sprinkling of salt, garlic powder, pepper, and whatever other seasonings you want to include. Alternatively, you can cook them on the stove, adding the same toppings as you see fit.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Some say it's a simple way to make dinner, and others call it the best frozen meal at Costco: It's the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, and it's seriously one of the best frozen lasagnas out there. First of all, it's huge, which means you get several hefty servings of lasagna in every container. Secondly, the quality of the lasagna is surprisingly good for a frozen meal. The pasta is nice and thick, with an al dente texture you might not expect from a dish that's not homemade. You'll also get a slight kick of spice from the Italian sausage, which prevents this super-cheesy lasagna from being too one-note.
Plus, it's big enough to feed a family. It boasts a full three pounds of lasagna, so it might even get you some leftovers. And every tray comes with two packs, so you know you have dinner for at least two nights covered. Add in the accessible price point, and it's a busy weeknight staple that just makes sense.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks
Breading your own chicken from scratch is a monumental task that's probably not an option on the busiest nights of the week. And while you could always go out for chicken nuggets or chicken tenders, taking that route is often quite expensive. That's why we like to keep some Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks in the freezer at all times. They're already fully cooked, which means all you have to do is heat them up to have an easy protein source ready to go. Pair them with some fries or a fresh salad, and you've got a full-on meal that only takes a few minutes to prepare.
We love these chicken chunks because they're just the right size, and you get whole pieces of actual chicken breast, not the processed mush you'll find with some other, similar products. The breading-to-chicken ratio is solid, too, so you know you're not paying for a bunch of seasoned crust instead of actual chicken. And although, yes, we love Kirkland Signature's whole chicken breasts too, this is a much easier option for those days when you just don't feel like cooking.
Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised, Cooked, Tail-Off Shrimp
Shrimp may taste its best when it's fresh-caught and prepared right away, but unless you live by the coast — and have a lot of time and money on your hands — it may be difficult to make that happen for a simple weeknight meal. Sometimes, when you're craving seafood on a random night of the week, you have to make do with frozen. We love Kirkland Signature's Farm-Raised, Cooked, Tail-Off Shrimp because it makes these seafood dishes so incredibly easy. All you have to do is thaw the shrimp or put them in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes, and they'll be ready to use in just about any shrimp-based recipe.
If you have more time on your hands, you may want to snag the raw, tail-on shrimp, as the flavor is often better preserved in these less-processed shrimp. But for those nights when you're trying to put dinner on the table as quickly as possible, these pre-cooked shrimp make prepping a seafood protein source as easy as can be.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
Berries are some of the absolute best fruits to have on hand. They're super healthy, taste amazing, and can be used in such a wide range of recipes. But there's one downside to most berries: They go bad incredibly quickly. If you're like us, you've had the experience of buying a container of berries only for them to start molding in your fridge in just a matter of days. If you don't want to be absolutely shoveling berries into your mouth from the time you buy them to the time they start to go bad, you may want to consider opting for frozen berries instead. You can keep them in your freezer for much longer than fresh, so you can use them whenever you want.
That's why you may want to grab a bag of Kirkland Signature's Three Berry Blend the next time you visit Costco. This whopping four-pound bag will meet your berry needs for weeks, if not months, on end, so you don't have to keep going back to the grocery store for fresh fruit. It features a blend of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, which can be used in limitless ways. You can add them to your morning yogurt bowls, blend them into thick smoothies, or bake them into sweet, fruity treats. They're a staple that's always a good idea to have stocked in your freezer.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
If you've spent any amount of time at Costco's food court before, then you've probably encountered the brand's Chicken Bakes. They're one of the most popular items at the food court, and for good reason. You'll get a cheesy pastry that's filled with bacon and chopped chicken breast, two different types of cheeses, and the most important ingredient of all: Caesar dressing. It's melty, deeply filling, and the perfect post-shopping lunch on a cold day. But what if you could enjoy the flavor of Costco's Chicken Bake in the comfort of your own home without making a special trip to the store's food court for that item alone?
That's where Kirkland Signature's frozen Chicken Bakes come in. Yes, you can get the same treat in the frozen section of Costco so you can take it home with you and make it whenever you want. There are a few differences between the food court and frozen versions of this Costco classic, but unless you taste them side by side, you're not likely to notice the difference. When you choose the frozen option, you'll get six chicken bakes in one package, which makes it a great option for an easy lunch or a simple dinner you can pair with a side salad.
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties
So, you're craving a burger, but you don't want to go out to eat. You have two different options: You can either spend the time and energy making burger patties from scratch or you can opt for a frozen burger patty instead. On a lazy weekend when you're not doing much else, making patties from scratch doesn't seem like too bad of a proposition. But what, exactly, are you supposed to do when you want a homemade burger after a long day at work? That's where Kirkland Signature's Ground Beef Patties come into play. These patties are so good, they taste like homemade, but they'll save you a ton of time and work.
These patties are a third of a pound, and you'll get 18 of them in a pack, which means they're ideal both for just keeping your fridge stocked for your everyday burger craving and for big get-togethers when you spend time around the grill with family and friends. Of course, you can always make these into burgers, but they're great for a lot of other uses too. We love using them to top cheeseburger salads or even to turn into burger bowls.
Kirkland Signature Signature Cheese Pizza
If there's one frozen meal you should always keep in your freezer, it has to be pizza. First of all, almost everyone loves it, so you can use it to feed guests when they come over to your house or when you simply want an easy pizza night without having to order takeout. But chances are, having a pizza in the freezer can even save you money. Instead of ordering out, you know you already have a full meal waiting for you after you simply turn on the oven and wait for a few minutes.
There are countless frozen pizzas out there for you to choose from, but we particularly love Kirkland Signature's Signature Cheese Pizza. This is a great option because it's just so versatile. Is it delicious enough to eat all on its own, with just cheese and nothing more? Absolutely. But you can also use it as a base for other toppings. Have a can of olives in the back of your pantry? Throw them on. Some leftover bell pepper in the bottom drawer of the fridge? That works too. You can even use some pre-cooked rotisserie chicken to make the pizza more filling. Whatever you decide to do with this pizza, its whole milk mozzarella and Italian-style tomato sauce are sure to please even the pickiest pizza eater.
Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp
We've already recommended Costco's plain shrimp that will allow you to make whatever shrimp dish you're craving, but if you're looking for something more flavorful and even easier to make for dinner, then you have to check out the brand's Garlic Butter Shrimp. This may just make for one of the easiest, healthiest meals Costco offers, and it packs plenty of food to share with others. With this product, you'll get two one-pound packages of shrimp. These shrimp, as the name suggests, have already been seasoned and smothered in a flavorful butter sauce, so all you have to do is heat them up and serve them.
These Garlic Butter Shrimps taste amazing when they're served super simply, with a side salad and a bit of crusty bread to soak up all the leftover butter. But you can also use them to make pasta dishes with ready-made sauce or as a flavorful topping for quinoa, cauliflower rice, or basically any other neutral base you can think of. Give these a try, and you may just find a whole new way to enjoy shrimp.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
We always love keeping a sweet treat in the freezer, and Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars never, ever disappoint. They're made with vanilla ice cream coated in a luscious layer of chocolate studded with roasted almonds. Those roasted almonds are what set this ice cream bar apart from others we've had from different brands. They offer some textural interest to an otherwise standard ice cream bar, but they also offer a super rich and nutty flavor that elevates the basic chocolate and vanilla combo. These ice cream bars are large enough that you feel like you're actually getting a substantial snack, but they're not so big you feel like you should be sharing them with someone else. We love a pre-portioned dessert, and that's exactly what you're getting here.
The best part? As you might expect from Costco, you're going to get a lot of ice cream bars in a single box. It comes with 18 individual bars, so it's a great way to stock up on your after-dinner dessert for weeks (or days? You do you!) at a time.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
You may assume that most grocery store-brand vanilla ice creams taste the same, but you'd be wrong. In reality, there's a huge difference between individual brands, and when it comes to a flavor as plain as vanilla, you really want to make sure you're getting good quality. After all, there's not a ton of ingredients in the mix to hide a lower-quality ice cream when you choose vanilla. That's why we love Kirkland Signature's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. They're not lying with the "super premium" claim — this stuff is unbelievably creamy, with a richness in flavor that you might not expect from a plain vanilla ice cream. It tastes quite fatty, which is what gives you that smooth scoopability and luscious mouthfeel that we all crave from ice cream.
Why choose the vanilla flavor? Sure, it may seem boring, but it's a good option if you like to be creative with your desserts and you want to elevate your store-bought ice cream. Add in chocolate candies, salty ingredients like crushed pretzels, or even drizzle some high-quality olive oil on top. Of course, this ice cream is so good, you really don't have to add anything to enjoy it, as long as you love the flavor of vanilla. Regardless, you're in a for a cold bowl of comfort when you choose this stuff.