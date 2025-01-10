The Discontinued Kirkland Beer Costco Customers Deem The Worst 'In The World'

Cracking open a cold one is meant to be refreshing. Yet, Customers reportedly found no such pleasure when sipping a Kirkland Light; the discontinued beverage will go down in Costco's history as it's been nicknamed the worst in the world. At less than $0.50 per can, it was arguably a risky purchase from the get-go. But while it gained a few pitiful brownie points for its low price tag, the beer's abysmal taste doomed it as a non-starter. Kirkland Signature finally pulled the plug in 2018 — adding the beverage to a long list of discontinued Costco products we may never eat (or drink) again. And with that, we waved goodbye to the notorious beer. In hindsight, $22 for a 48-pack really was too good to be true.

Advertisement

Oasis might have sung, "Don't look back in anger," but they probably hadn't tasted Kirkland Light Beer. It's safe to say that the drink still invokes strong reactions from previous customers. Nobody held back on one particular Reddit thread, which rapidly accrued almost 4k upvotes in two days. "Barf. I swear it tasted like pond water with Necco wafers dissolved in it," typed a disgusted commenter. Another revealed: "I am not a proud man. I will drink Coors light, natty light, warm beer, opened beer, someone else's beer. This might have been the only beer I have ever thrown away whatever was left." The verdict hasn't changed. Never had a chance to try it? You dodged a Kirkland-labeled bullet.

Advertisement