Why Beer Fans Are Excited About Costco's New Kirkland Lager

The holidays just got a little more exciting for beer-loving Costco shoppers. One eagle-eyed Costco shopper spotted a new Kirkland Helles-Style lager in Costco's alcohol section, brewed by Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon. This is a huge win for beer aficionados everywhere considering Deschutes is legendary in the craft brewery scene. The Kirkland beer offerings have been hit and miss, with Costco's Deschutes partnership coming after an earlier failed attempt to introduce a Kirkland light lager, which some people thought tasted like "battery acid." Redditors on the r/Costco thread have high hopes that this new release will be a redemption brew of sorts.

Advertisement

The marriage between Costco's Kirkland, a Washington State-based brand, and Deschutes in Oregon, is match-made in Pacific Northwest beer nerd heaven. Oregon hop farmers produce around 5 percent of the world's hop supply, totaling around 8 to 11 million pounds of hops per year. We should also mention that Washington, Oregon's big sister state, produces 25% of the world's supply. Even though this Oregon-based writer might be injecting some bias into her reasoning, one thing is for sure: The best coast knows how to grow, make, and drink beer.