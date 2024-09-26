Review: Costco's 2024 Vintage Ale Is Easy On The Palate And The Budget

Costco provides quality at a great price with its Kirkland Signature products. The wholesale giant's private-label brand encompasses everything from paper towels and laundry detergent to Kirkland Signature wines, beers, and liquors. One of the brand's most notable offerings is the barrel-aged Vintage Ale, made in partnership with Oregon's Deschutes Brewery. The product's packaging proudly notes that this community-focused Beaver State brewery produces Vintage Ale for the wholesaler.

Prominently revealing the real companies behind Costco's alcohol is somewhat uncommon for the wholesaler, as many producers of Kirkland Signature items are kept secret, particularly when it comes to wines and spirits. However, as Deschutes is one of Oregon's premier beer makers — operating a brew pub in Portland, one of the best U.S. cities for beer lovers — Costco includes the producer front and center on the Vintage Ale label.

Curious to try the 2024 batch of this Kirkland Signature beer offering, I ran to my nearest Costco location and picked up a couple bottles. As a certified sommelier with 20 years of experience writing and speaking about wines, spirits, and beers, I drew upon my expertise within the industry when taste-testing and reviewing Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale. Read on to see if it's worth adding a few bottles of this new release to your shopping cart the next time you are at Costco.