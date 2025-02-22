The Kirkland Soup You Should Steer Clear Of At Costco, According To Reddit
Lobster bisque is a creamy concoction and firm favorite amongst seafood lovers. It's velvety and full of seasonal veggies, yet also packs a protein-heavy punch. What's not to love? Unfortunately, according to Reddit users, the answer could be Kirkland's variation of the dish. On the aisles of Costco, its packs of lobster bisque are officially unlovable. The famously budget-friendly chain might have cut back a little too much; customers report decreased quality, specifically referencing less lobster meat in recent packs.
The unfiltered reviews get progressively worse. Too salty, overly sweet, poor texture — the list goes on. One thread titled "Kirkland Lobster Bisque — offensively bad," cited a watery consistency and bland flavor. Commenters jumped on the bandwagon, with a particularly scorned user typing, "I did get a small piece of shell, so I know some lobster got in the vicinity."
Amongst the few customers rushing to the soup's defense, the general consensus was that Kirkland's Lobster Bisque was not fit to be a standalone dish. Some successfully incorporated the soup into a lobster ravioli sauce. If you've already purchased a multi-pack, there's hope if you embrace creativity. Overall, though, the disappointing verdict is that Kirkland doesn't come through with the rich and creamy lobster bisque recipe it promises. Steer clear or place it firmly in the ingredients category.
How to save your Kirkland lobster bisque
Costco missed the mark, but you don't have to. Are you suspiciously eyeballing a pack of Kirkland's Lobster Bisque in your pantry? Salvage the purchase; aim for the stars using a DIY rocket. There are many delicious ways to upgrade lobster bisque. Add salmon to combat the nearly meatless consistency or chopped onions for a sharper flavor. Consider sprinkling in seasoning like thyme or parsley and a squeeze of lemon to balance any ultra-sweetness or extreme fishiness. And, to really amp up the game, transform the store-bought base with some freshly cooked lobster. For the best results, be mindful of meat quality and preparation methods; sauteing it first is the simple trick for rich, restaurant-worthy lobster bisque.
Consider those Reddit threads a warning. The tastiest lobster bisques are flavor-heavy and smooth, with plenty of meat — not just shredded, skimpy offcuts. Nobody will blame you for choosing to skirt the experience entirely. Tasting Table reviewed the most popular canned soups, ranked worst to best, and ranked Amy's Kitchen Soups in first place. To avoid future disasters, consider branching out to companies retailing highly praised products. Alternatively, if you stick to Kirkland's soups pick the Chicken Tortilla instead; Reddit users rave about it.