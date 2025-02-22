The Kirkland Soup You Should Steer Clear Of At Costco, According To Reddit

Lobster bisque is a creamy concoction and firm favorite amongst seafood lovers. It's velvety and full of seasonal veggies, yet also packs a protein-heavy punch. What's not to love? Unfortunately, according to Reddit users, the answer could be Kirkland's variation of the dish. On the aisles of Costco, its packs of lobster bisque are officially unlovable. The famously budget-friendly chain might have cut back a little too much; customers report decreased quality, specifically referencing less lobster meat in recent packs.

Advertisement

The unfiltered reviews get progressively worse. Too salty, overly sweet, poor texture — the list goes on. One thread titled "Kirkland Lobster Bisque — offensively bad," cited a watery consistency and bland flavor. Commenters jumped on the bandwagon, with a particularly scorned user typing, "I did get a small piece of shell, so I know some lobster got in the vicinity."

Amongst the few customers rushing to the soup's defense, the general consensus was that Kirkland's Lobster Bisque was not fit to be a standalone dish. Some successfully incorporated the soup into a lobster ravioli sauce. If you've already purchased a multi-pack, there's hope if you embrace creativity. Overall, though, the disappointing verdict is that Kirkland doesn't come through with the rich and creamy lobster bisque recipe it promises. Steer clear or place it firmly in the ingredients category.

Advertisement