13 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Lobster Bisque

Rich and succulent, lobster is delicious in all its forms. But if you want to experience your lobster in the most warming, comforting way possible, then you have to make lobster bisque. It's the kind of dish that you probably don't make that often, instead saving it for special occasions, although some who are more seafood-proficient may whip it up more regularly. Whether you've made lobster bisque countless times in your life or you're attempting your first shot at the dish, there are always ways to make your bowl of soup more delicious.

Advertisement

That's why we've collected some of our favorite ways to upgrade lobster bisque here. You may have tried some of these hacks yourself, while others you may have never heard of. All of them, though, are worth giving a shot if you plan on making some creamy lobster bisque anytime soon. Once you try these out, you may just make lobster bisque night a regular occurrence in your household.