The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking Lobster Stock

There are a few reasons why lobster is considered a delicacy. Apart from its sweet mellow flavor, the fact that it's a pricey protein with (let's be honest) little meat available per piece makes us cherish every bite of this shellfish. Perhaps that's why making lobster stock is such a great idea since you get to use up all the leftover shells and extract every last drop of flavor from the crustacean. However, to ensure your stock is a culinary triumph, you must avoid overcooking it.

Similar to how lobster meat shouldn't be overcooked lest it turn rubbery and dry, overcooking the stock leads to a lackluster liquid. If you thought otherwise, we get it. It's easy to think that the longer you let the lobster shells cook, the more flavor they'll release into the stock — but that's not the case. Cooking lobster stock for too long will often result in an unpleasantly sour or bitter taste. The secret is to avoid boiling the stock for too long on high heat; instead, once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to medium or medium-low and let it simmer for only about 45 minutes to two hours depending on how many lobsters you have.