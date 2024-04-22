Why Salmon Is A Worthy Alternative To Lobster For Your Next Bisque

The velvety, smooth flavor of lobster bisque is almost unparalleled. With a creamy texture and incredible taste of lobster that's bolstered with carrots, celery, and tomato paste, it's one of our favorite comfort dishes. Yet, while lobster is delicious, salmon is a worthy contender for a spot in bisque.

Lobster has a luxurious reputation, and for good reason. It's sweet with a light, clean taste, making it a more sought-after crustacean. At the top of its own seafood category, salmon is a delicious fish that leans rich. Although lobster is lighter, salmon's fattiness means it was made for bisque, a soup known for its thick, creamy texture. Salmon isn't as sweet as lobster, but it makes up for it with a buttery taste. Salmon has already proved itself to be a delectable cornerstone for soup, bringing a boldly flavorful touch to Tom Kha-inspired salmon and corn chowder. So, for a flavorful alternative to a classic seafood bisque, try it there too.

One of the key components of a rich and creamy lobster bisque is a stock that comes from simmering the crustacean's shells. Salmon doesn't come with its own hardened exterior, but you can easily use store-bought stock instead. Seafood stock brings a fresh, sweet flavor, though some recipes opt for chicken stock to make bisque that's more savory. After the stock has simmered with herbs and vegetables for some time, add in the flaked salmon along with heavy cream and tomato paste, and blend with an immersion blender.