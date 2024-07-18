Andrew Zimmern's Bisque Pasta Is The Easiest Way To Use Leftovers

Ah, bisque; at once ethereal and substantial. This velvety-smooth, creamy soup is the very essence of its ingredients. Usually that means shellfish, like this classic lobster version or crab, with the shells, normally culinary detritus, pan-seared to turn the flavor up to 11. But there are also vegetable-focused bisques, such as silky corn versions that are sweet and savory. Regardless of what soup you choose, these are, of course, sipped from a spoon. Maybe, though, there shouldn't be such a linear approach to enjoying bisques.

Let's posit that you've made a batch of bisque and the leftovers are mellowing in the fridge. You can't bring yourself to ignore the delicious concoction, but you just don't feel like another bowl. Chef Andrew Zimmern, the provocative gastronome from the Food Network, has a dandy solution that transforms bisque with just one simple ingredient addition: Pasta. Ask yourself, what is really separating a soup, especially a creamy one with loads of body, from being a pasta sauce? When used in the right ratio and maybe reduced a bit, bisque can easily coat noodles, leading to a rich and satisfying pasta that captures the essence of the original dish while also turning it on its head.