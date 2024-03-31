What's The Difference Between Pappardelle And Fettuccine?

When it comes to Italian cuisine, pasta is one of the most ubiquitous foods. With dozens of pasta varieties to choose from, each brings its own unique charm and character, from shells and spirals to thin and wide sheets. When it comes to pappardelle and fettuccine, these two flat, long noodles can appear deceptively similar. A quick walk down the pasta aisle of your grocery store reveals just how alike the two types of pasta are. In fact, if it were not for the labels on the boxes and bags of pasta, the untrained eye might not be able to tell the two apart at all.

So, what sets these two pastas apart? Size and shape play a crucial role. You could use them interchangeably if that's what you have on hand or if it is your personal preference. There are, however, certain styles of sauces and overall dishes that are better suited to each style of pasta.