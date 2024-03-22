The Secret For Robust Bolognese Is To Slow Roast It In The Oven

We've shown you how to make classic ragu alla Bolognese sauce on the stovetop, but have you tried it roasted? It's not the same. Oven-roasting injects new life into Bolognese so that everything you love about the sauce intensifies: the rich gets richer, the thick gets thicker, and the creamy gets creamier. Best of all, the sauce gets 'saucier' — if there is such a thing. Long hours of it bubbling away in the oven leave it reduced to a supremely delicious Bolognese.

While cooking your Bolognese on the stove top gets the job done, slow-roasting gets it done beautifully — the secret lies in the process of heat transfer. A stove tends to heat food directly and from the bottom of the pan, meaning the sauce reaches its full flavors quickly. Compare that to the oven, where hot, circulating air subjects Bolognese sauce to a much steadier simmer, allowing the flavors to develop slowly and perhaps deliberately.

The result of slow-roasting Bolognese in the oven is that the aromas intensify and become readily available. Imagine how the flavors of a stovetop sauce slowly register on your palate. With oven-roasted Bolognese, the aromas strike you instantly. They're brimming on the surface of the sauce and throughout to deliver a hearty Bolognese experience in each spoonful.