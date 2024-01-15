Creamy Garlicky Steak Fettuccine Recipe
If you are looking for the ultimate comforting and decadent pasta dish, this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine from the kitchen of Tasting Table Recipe developer Jennine Rye is sure to hit the spot. This easy-to-follow recipe combines tender ribeye steak, sauteed shallots and mushrooms, and a creamy white wine and Parmesan sauce to create a melt-in-your-mouth meal.
There are numerous types of pasta to choose between, each with its own unique shape and texture. This recipe uses fettuccine, which has a wide and flat ribbon shape that clings beautifully to creamy and rich sauces. Cooked until medium-rare and combined with the rich and velvety sauce, the steak topping on this pasta makes for a truly decadent meal on a special occasion or cozy night in. Serve it up with a sprinkle of shaved Parmesan on top, and you have a restaurant-worthy dinner that can be made right in your own kitchen in 45 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe
To begin this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. Shop for some ribeye steak, olive oil, shallots, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, heavy cream, lemon juice, grated Parmesan, salt and pepper, and shaved Parmesan for serving.
How can this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe be adapted?
This deliciously creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe can be adapted in a number of ways to suit different tastes or dietary preferences. For instance, if you're looking to make a vegetarian option, the ribeye steak can easily be replaced with roasted or grilled vegetables like zucchini, portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, or eggplant. Depending on your opinion of cheeses with rennet, you may also want to swap out the Parmesan for a strictly vegan cheese alternative.
Looking to make this dish lighter or lower in calories? Swap the steak for pan-seared chicken breast or shrimp, or substitute the heavy cream with Greek yogurt or a blend of milk and cornstarch. Lastly, if there are any favorite flavors you feel are missing, why not experiment with different herbs and spices? Fresh basil can be added to brighten the dish, or red pepper flakes to give the mild pasta an injection of spicy heat.
How can this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe be stored?
Pasta dishes, especially ones containing cream, are best eaten straight away, but in the unlikely event that you end up with leftovers, you can store this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine in the refrigerator. Allow the dish to cool down to room temperature before transferring it to an airtight container or sealable bag, then put it in the fridge, where it can be stored for up to 3 days. When you're ready to eat it again, reheat the dish on the stovetop or in the microwave until piping hot.
This dish does not lend itself very well to freezing, but if you have no choice, transfer the cooled leftovers into freezer-safe containers or freezer bags, ensuring they are tightly sealed to prevent freezer burn, and freeze for up to 2-3 months. When ready to eat, thaw the dish in the refrigerator overnight and reheat it on the stovetop or in the microwave until heated through. However, keep in mind that the texture of the pasta may change after freezing and reheating, and the cream sauce may split.
- ¾ pound (12 ounces) ribeye steak
- 1 tablespoon + 1 ½ teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 7 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- ½ cup white wine
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 4 ounces fettuccine
- 2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|1,127
|Total Fat
|71.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|32.9 g
|Trans Fat
|2.8 g
|Cholesterol
|195.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.2 g
|Total Sugars
|10.6 g
|Sodium
|1,254.1 mg
|Protein
|52.0 g