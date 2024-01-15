Recipes Dish Type Pasta and Noodle Recipes

Creamy Garlicky Steak Fettuccine Recipe

fettuccine pasta with steak in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye/

If you are looking for the ultimate comforting and decadent pasta dish, this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine from the kitchen of Tasting Table Recipe developer Jennine Rye is sure to hit the spot. This easy-to-follow recipe combines tender ribeye steak, sauteed shallots and mushrooms, and a creamy white wine and Parmesan sauce to create a melt-in-your-mouth meal.

There are numerous types of pasta to choose between, each with its own unique shape and texture. This recipe uses fettuccine, which has a wide and flat ribbon shape that clings beautifully to creamy and rich sauces. Cooked until medium-rare and combined with the rich and velvety sauce, the steak topping on this pasta makes for a truly decadent meal on a special occasion or cozy night in. Serve it up with a sprinkle of shaved Parmesan on top, and you have a restaurant-worthy dinner that can be made right in your own kitchen in 45 minutes. 

Gather the ingredients for this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe

creamy steak fettuccine pasta ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. Shop for some ribeye steak, olive oil, shallots, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, heavy cream, lemon juice, grated Parmesan, salt and pepper, and shaved Parmesan for serving.

Step 1: Warm the steak to room temperature

raw ribeye steak on a plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove steak from the fridge to warm up to room temperature.

Step 2: Heat a pan

pan heating on stove with oil Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a deep frying pan and place over medium heat.

Step 3: Cook the shallots, mushrooms, and garlic

mushrooms cooking in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add shallots, mushrooms, and garlic and saute for 5-6 minutes until softened.

Step 4: Add wine

mushrooms cooking in wine Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add white wine and let simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Step 5: Make the sauce creamy

mushroom cream sauce in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Reduce heat to medium-low and pour in the heavy cream, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan.

Step 6: Taste for seasoning

mushroom cream sauce in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Stir and season sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm over low heat.

Step 7: Heat a cast iron pan

heating cast iron pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place a cast iron pan over medium-high heat.

Step 8: Season the steak

seasoned steak on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pat steak dry, rub with the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons olive oil, and season well with salt and pepper.

Step 9: Cook the steak

steak searing in cast iron pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cook steak for 2 minutes on each side, until a brown crust has formed and the steak is medium-rare. Remove from the pan and set aside to rest.

Step 10: Boil the pasta

fettuccine cooking in saucepan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook fettuccine until al dente, according to package instructions.

Step 11: Drain the pasta

drained fettuccine in a colander Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water before draining the fettuccine.

Step 12: Combine the pasta and sauce

adding pasta to pan sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Stir fettuccine into the pan of cream sauce, adding pasta water as needed to loosen the sauce and coat the pasta.

Step 13: Slice the steak

sliced steak on wooden cutting board Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Use a sharp knife to thinly slice the steak.

Step 14: Serve

mushroom fettuccine pasta with steak in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Top pasta with sliced steak and shaved Parmesan, and serve immediately.

How can this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe be adapted?

mushroom fettuccine pasta with steak in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

This deliciously creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe can be adapted in a number of ways to suit different tastes or dietary preferences. For instance, if you're looking to make a vegetarian option, the ribeye steak can easily be replaced with roasted or grilled vegetables like zucchini, portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, or eggplant. Depending on your opinion of cheeses with rennet, you may also want to swap out the Parmesan for a strictly vegan cheese alternative.

Looking to make this dish lighter or lower in calories? Swap the steak for pan-seared chicken breast or shrimp, or substitute the heavy cream with Greek yogurt or a blend of milk and cornstarch. Lastly, if there are any favorite flavors you feel are missing, why not experiment with different herbs and spices? Fresh basil can be added to brighten the dish, or red pepper flakes to give the mild pasta an injection of spicy heat.

How can this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine recipe be stored?

mushroom fettuccine pasta with steak in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pasta dishes, especially ones containing cream, are best eaten straight away, but in the unlikely event that you end up with leftovers, you can store this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine in the refrigerator. Allow the dish to cool down to room temperature before transferring it to an airtight container or sealable bag, then put it in the fridge, where it can be stored for up to 3 days. When you're ready to eat it again, reheat the dish on the stovetop or in the microwave until piping hot.

This dish does not lend itself very well to freezing, but if you have no choice, transfer the cooled leftovers into freezer-safe containers or freezer bags, ensuring they are tightly sealed to prevent freezer burn, and freeze for up to 2-3 months. When ready to eat, thaw the dish in the refrigerator overnight and reheat it on the stovetop or in the microwave until heated through. However, keep in mind that the texture of the pasta may change after freezing and reheating, and the cream sauce may split.

