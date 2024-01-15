Creamy Garlicky Steak Fettuccine Recipe

If you are looking for the ultimate comforting and decadent pasta dish, this creamy garlicky steak fettuccine from the kitchen of Tasting Table Recipe developer Jennine Rye is sure to hit the spot. This easy-to-follow recipe combines tender ribeye steak, sauteed shallots and mushrooms, and a creamy white wine and Parmesan sauce to create a melt-in-your-mouth meal.

There are numerous types of pasta to choose between, each with its own unique shape and texture. This recipe uses fettuccine, which has a wide and flat ribbon shape that clings beautifully to creamy and rich sauces. Cooked until medium-rare and combined with the rich and velvety sauce, the steak topping on this pasta makes for a truly decadent meal on a special occasion or cozy night in. Serve it up with a sprinkle of shaved Parmesan on top, and you have a restaurant-worthy dinner that can be made right in your own kitchen in 45 minutes.