The Simple Trick For Rich, Restaurant-Worthy Lobster Bisque
If you're craving a light, refreshing meal, you're likely not turning to lobster bisque. But if you want something rich, creamy, and full of velvety flavor, whipping up a bowl of bisque is the right move. Between the thick, homemade lobster shell broth (featuring tomato paste and whipping cream) and chunks of cooked seafood, this dish is just a fancy version of warm comfort food that's a little more luxurious than soup.
But if you've ever ordered a bowl from a restaurant (perhaps a high-end steakhouse), you may have noticed a difference between the protein in your spoonfuls and what you eat at home. It always seems like restaurant dishes have that je ne sais quoi that's hard to pin down. But in this case, all you need to do to achieve extra flavor is use an easy trick. Simply saute your lobster meat before you toss it in your bisque. Not only does this give your seafood extra flavor from the butter you saute it in, but it also allows you to add more seasonings and spices during this step. As you scoop up chunks in your spoonfuls, they'll pop just a little bit more against the creamy backdrop of your bisque.
A quick trip to the stove is all your lobster needs
The important thing to note when sauteing your lobster is that you want to make it quick. You'll already be fully cooking your tails before you make the broth, so you don't want to overcook your chunks here (similar to how you don't want to overcook your stock), which would make them chewy and rubbery. You'll just want to leave the seafood on the stove at medium heat until it's warm (which should take up to three minutes), then add it to your almost-finished bisque.
But first, make sure to pack on a ton of flavor (or as much as you want). Butter wins over olive oil in this department every time, plus it's the best option to pair with seafood. You can stop there, or you can add ingredients like garlic, shallots, tarragon, thyme, sage, parsley, and dill. For a little extra spice, throw in a dash of cayenne, Cajun seasoning, Creole seasoning, or paprika. Then feel free to finish your seafood with a squirt of fresh lemon juice before stirring it into your soup, as the acidity will nicely (but subtly) balance out all the richness here. Ideally, you'll want to saute your chunks right before your bisque is done simmering, so you can throw them hot into your pot and serve immediately.