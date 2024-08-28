The Simple Trick For Rich, Restaurant-Worthy Lobster Bisque

If you're craving a light, refreshing meal, you're likely not turning to lobster bisque. But if you want something rich, creamy, and full of velvety flavor, whipping up a bowl of bisque is the right move. Between the thick, homemade lobster shell broth (featuring tomato paste and whipping cream) and chunks of cooked seafood, this dish is just a fancy version of warm comfort food that's a little more luxurious than soup.

But if you've ever ordered a bowl from a restaurant (perhaps a high-end steakhouse), you may have noticed a difference between the protein in your spoonfuls and what you eat at home. It always seems like restaurant dishes have that je ne sais quoi that's hard to pin down. But in this case, all you need to do to achieve extra flavor is use an easy trick. Simply saute your lobster meat before you toss it in your bisque. Not only does this give your seafood extra flavor from the butter you saute it in, but it also allows you to add more seasonings and spices during this step. As you scoop up chunks in your spoonfuls, they'll pop just a little bit more against the creamy backdrop of your bisque.