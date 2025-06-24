Review: Kirkland Signature's Old Fashioned Is A Decent Budget Option, But You Could Easily Make A Better One At Home

One of the reasons to love Costco is the store brand's Kirkland Signature products. Kirkland represents Costco brands by delivering high-quality items with a generally lower price than a similar name-brand option. These brands are available throughout the store, including in its liquor department, where Kirkland Signature wines, liquors, seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails (RTD) are available. The latest RTD cocktail addition hit store shelves in January 2025, according to the store's Instagram page, with Costco giving a classic Old Fashioned a makeover.

An Old Fashioned cocktail mixes whiskey with sugar and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Though the drink's origin dates to the 1800s, imbibers were combining whiskey with bitters as early as the 1700s. As the enjoyment of whiskey cocktails grew, drinkers began enjoying variations adding other liquors or garnishes to the drink. To ensure a drinker received the classic version they would order an old-fashioned whiskey cocktail. Today the drink typically receives a citrus twist for garnish, most often an orange peel.

Well-made ready-to-drink cocktails deliver the qualities of hand-crafted cocktails in a convenient pre-mixed package. However, an Old Fashioned is one of the easiest cocktails to make. So, is it worth buying Kirkland Signature's RTD versus mixing one yourself? And if so, how does Costco's product compare to other RTD options? To find out, I conducted a tasting of the wholesaler's brand utilizing my knowledge and expertise as a certified sommelier, long-time whiskey fan, loyal Costco shopper, and spirits writer. Here are my results.