Review: Kirkland Signature's Old Fashioned Is A Decent Budget Option, But You Could Easily Make A Better One At Home
One of the reasons to love Costco is the store brand's Kirkland Signature products. Kirkland represents Costco brands by delivering high-quality items with a generally lower price than a similar name-brand option. These brands are available throughout the store, including in its liquor department, where Kirkland Signature wines, liquors, seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails (RTD) are available. The latest RTD cocktail addition hit store shelves in January 2025, according to the store's Instagram page, with Costco giving a classic Old Fashioned a makeover.
An Old Fashioned cocktail mixes whiskey with sugar and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Though the drink's origin dates to the 1800s, imbibers were combining whiskey with bitters as early as the 1700s. As the enjoyment of whiskey cocktails grew, drinkers began enjoying variations adding other liquors or garnishes to the drink. To ensure a drinker received the classic version they would order an old-fashioned whiskey cocktail. Today the drink typically receives a citrus twist for garnish, most often an orange peel.
Well-made ready-to-drink cocktails deliver the qualities of hand-crafted cocktails in a convenient pre-mixed package. However, an Old Fashioned is one of the easiest cocktails to make. So, is it worth buying Kirkland Signature's RTD versus mixing one yourself? And if so, how does Costco's product compare to other RTD options? To find out, I conducted a tasting of the wholesaler's brand utilizing my knowledge and expertise as a certified sommelier, long-time whiskey fan, loyal Costco shopper, and spirits writer. Here are my results.
What is the Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned?
Kirkland Signature's bottled mimosa and RTD margarita are Costco fan favorites. Adding an Old Fashioned shows the store is staying on trend, as bourbon sales continue to rise. An Old Fashioned cocktail is timeless due to its simplicity. Only three ingredients create a balanced drink filled with character. There is just enough sweetness to tame the liquor's bite, while its straightforward approach allows a quality whiskey to shine. The splash of bitters adds depth and complexity.
Well-made RTDs deliver the qualities of hand-crafted cocktails in a convenient pre-made package. Costco's Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned displays the 1700s version of the drink, combining straight bourbon, bitters, and simple syrup without citrus flavoring of the typical garnish. The label notes the bottling occurs in Tennessee by DC Flynt MW Domaines & Estates; the producer bottles several Kirkland Signature wines and liquors. However, there is no mention of the bourbon's rickhouse location.
One of the requirements for a producer to call a spirit bourbon is that they craft it in the United States. Its production must also be from a 51% corn base before aging in new, charred oak barrels. Kirkland does not specify the length of time its bourbon ages before it goes into the Old Fashioned mix. The minimum alcohol-by-volume for a full-strength bourbon is 40%. Costco does not need to meet these requirements as the drink falls into the RTD category. However, the drink still packs a punch with 37% alcohol by volume.
Cost and availability
The price is one of the most appealing things about the Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned. Costco sells its RTD for under $20, depending on your local store's location. I paid $17.99 for my bottle. The cost is comparable to what you will pay for one handcrafted cocktail in some luxury bars and a bargain if you prefer to purchase premium liquor, where a single cocktail can cost $40 or $50.
Convenience is one of the significant benefits of ready-to-drink cocktails, particularly if hosting a crowd of whiskey drinkers. With this in mind, Costco offers the drink in a large one-liter glass bottle. There are just under 34 ounces of liquid in a liter, so each bottle will provide just over 11 three-ounce cocktails. Each cocktail will cost less than $2. In this sense, the product is an unquestionable bargain, especially when entertaining.
When Costco introduced the product earlier this year, it was initially only available at select locations of the wholesaler. It was also only in stores where liquor is available for sale. Today the drink is available at Costco stores selling liquor nationwide. And, there are some states that you don't need a Costco membership to buy alcohol, including California, Arizona, and Hawaii.
How does it taste?
As a fan of hand-crafted whiskey cocktails, I was wary to try the pre-mixed Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned, as some RTDs do not deliver the authenticity of an artisanal drink. However, an Old Fashioned is one of the least complicated cocktails to make, as combining three ingredients should be relatively effortless. While researching the product, I found a mix of favorable and not-so-favorable reviews, so I approached the tasting optimistically.
I tried the product at room temperature without ice to ascertain its characteristics. Initially, a bite of the whiskey was dominant in the aroma and palate. These qualities are understandable as the 74-proof drink is high in alcohol. Allowing the drink to open in the glass helped the alcohol begin to dissipate, though a potent, unbalanced heat remained throughout. The bourbon-heavy cocktail opened with vanilla, caramel, clove, allspice, and toasted oak tastes.
Though present, these flavors were more subtle and restrained than I expected, leaving me searching for the nuance the classic cocktail claim should deliver. Adding ice muted these flavors even more. However, I preferred the overall palate of the drink with ice rather than without, as the ice assisted in softening the bite.
How to drink Costco's Old Fashioned
For most whiskey cocktails, the best glass for drinking bourbon is a rocks glass or an Old Fashioned glass. The two are similar in shape, with straight sides, a flat bottom, sturdy base, and a wide circumference to ensure there is room for muddling. However, the Old Fashioned glass is slightly smaller than the rocks glass. The former holds just the right amount of alcohol to accommodate the measurements in the classic cocktail with a large ice cube. The latter is larger and better for cocktails with larger proportions. Still, either will work nicely for enjoying the cocktail over ice.
The subtle flavor of the Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned makes it a canvas for upgrades. While it is not a blank canvas, adding other ingredients will create Old Fashioned variations that will enhance the drink's overall flavor. These additional flavorings can be other liquors, like an orange or cherry liqueur. Keep in mind, though, to be conservative when adding more alcohol to the drink, as it is already quite boozy. Or consider adding herbs or citrus, like fresh rosemary, an orange peel, or a lemon wedge. Citrus will help lift the palate, adding brightness to the drink's flavor. Other garnishes, like fresh peaches or maraschino cherries, will elevate the flavor. Add a dash of agave to impart additional sweetness. Or, take your palate on a cocktail ride by adding a splash of bacon-infused maple syrup, giving the drink a slightly meaty, smoky, toasty sweetness.
How does the Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned compare with other RTD cocktails?
Many Kirkland Signature products are less expensive versions of the name-brand options. Costco's version is similar to a pre-mixed option rather than an actual hand-made Old Fashioned cocktail. Its flavors are not as pronounced as you would find if mixing the three ingredients yourself.
Comparing it to other RTDs, Costco wins in price. It is the most affordable for the size. Many RTDs, like Via Carota, On The Rocks, and New York Cocktail Company offer 375-milliliter bottles for a price equal to or more than Costco's one-liter option. However, Kirkland Signature falls short on taste in comparison.
Via Carota's product delivers the depth of flavor expected in the cocktail thanks to its mix of four-year-aged rye, aromatic bitters, brown sugar, and a lovely addition of orange liqueur, enhancing the flavor. New York Cocktail Company offers a modern take, mixing Milam & Green bourbon with bitters, sherry wine, and apricot liqueur. Though the taste is unlike the standard, it is delicious, exceeding the quality of many RTD's. Similarly, Bols changes the recipe, using barrel-aged Genever instead of whiskey. The unique Old Fashioned has floral, herbal, and toasty oak notes.
The Kirkland Old Fashioned tastes most like On The Rocks Old Fashioned with Knob Creek bourbon. Albeit, Costco's option is not as sweet as the name-brand selection. If you like their drinks, you will like Kirkland's. For me, other RTD selections offer more balanced, well-rounded cocktails in comparison.
Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned worth a try?
If convenience is an essential factor in how you enjoy your cocktails, then Kirkland Signature's Old Fashioned is a product worth picking up on your next trip to the wholesaler. Its beauty is that no mixing is required. Additionally, if drinking on a budget is important, the price for the one-liter bottle is hard to beat for the size. And the drink's high alcohol content packs a punch, so little is needed to feel its effects.
However, the beauty of an Old Fashioned is its three-ingredient simplicity. Plus, the drink does not require a shaker or blender to combine its elements. Kirkland Signature's cocktail was drinkable. However, it lacked complexity, falling flat on the palate compared to a quality bar-crafted cocktail or ready-to-drink products from other producers. Though you will likely pay more for either alternative option, your palate will thank you as the taste is better.
I suggest splurging on a whole bottle of quality bourbon and bitters to create the authentic taste of an Old Fashioned cocktail yourself. You can easily stir together whiskey, sugar, and bitters without much effort. The taste will be richer and rounder, displaying the characteristics of the traditional cocktail. If watching your budget, pick up a one-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature bourbon for around $20 to make one at home instead of buying the pre-made drink. And don't be deterred by purchasing the store-branded whiskey. There is a reputable distillery behind Kirkland Signature bourbon.