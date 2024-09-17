Costco's Kirkland Brand Bottled Mimosa: How Does It Compare To Fresh Ones?

When you have a party or get-together to plan, Costco's low-priced deals and bulk buys beckon. Whether you need a multi-tier cake for your wedding, sandwich trays for a holiday work event, or even paper plates and napkins for your backyard birthday blowout, the warehouse has you covered. And, now, it even has Sunday brunch handled as well.

Costco released a first-of-its-kind Kirkland Signature Mimosa in 2023. This refreshing addition further diversifies the membership club's collection of alcoholic beverages, and let us be the first to say it has some big shoes to fill. Particularly, Costco's wine and liquor selections are known for being second to none, with standout picks like the popular Kirkland Signature Vodka and one of the best value signature wines, the 2022 Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone Villages AOC. Heck, even Kirkland's box wine makes for an enjoyable house vino, proving that the brand's insignia is not only a promise of affordability but also quality.

Let's see if this boozy newcomer lives up to its name, destined to be the star of your next A.M. gathering, or if you're better off brunching the old-fashioned way with a bottle of bubbly in one hand and a carton of OJ in the other.