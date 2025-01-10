The Classic Cocktail Costco Just Gave A Kirkland Ready-To-Drink Makeover

As we all know, Costco's liquor game is incredible. The retailer often offers up the occasional rare bourbon or affordable steal on renowned liquors. However, the chain's recent release is a ready-to-drink version of Old Fashioned from its signature Kirkland brand.

This newest product release isn't the grocery chain's first foray into the ready-to-drink market. Costco's Kirkland brand bottled mimosa popped up sometime during 2023, and Costco's ready-to-drink margaritas has been another gem loved by its fans. The bottled Old Fashioned is for the pre-made cocktail fans that prefer something a little stronger, in more ways than one. A one liter bottle is 37% alcohol, and is made up of rich bourbon whiskey and bitters.

Though the price may vary by location, a poster to the Costco alcohol subreddit shows that the bottled cocktail at the Lincoln, Nebraska location retails for $16.99. It's a little pricier than its other ready-to-drink products, but Costco's Kirkland Signature selection of bourbons comes from well-known distilleries, so it may be worth the price.

