The Classic Cocktail Costco Just Gave A Kirkland Ready-To-Drink Makeover
As we all know, Costco's liquor game is incredible. The retailer often offers up the occasional rare bourbon or affordable steal on renowned liquors. However, the chain's recent release is a ready-to-drink version of Old Fashioned from its signature Kirkland brand.
This newest product release isn't the grocery chain's first foray into the ready-to-drink market. Costco's Kirkland brand bottled mimosa popped up sometime during 2023, and Costco's ready-to-drink margaritas has been another gem loved by its fans. The bottled Old Fashioned is for the pre-made cocktail fans that prefer something a little stronger, in more ways than one. A one liter bottle is 37% alcohol, and is made up of rich bourbon whiskey and bitters.
Though the price may vary by location, a poster to the Costco alcohol subreddit shows that the bottled cocktail at the Lincoln, Nebraska location retails for $16.99. It's a little pricier than its other ready-to-drink products, but Costco's Kirkland Signature selection of bourbons comes from well-known distilleries, so it may be worth the price.
Costco's Old Fashioned cocktail already has plenty of fans
The popular grocery chain consistently exceeds expectations when it comes to alcohol releases, so it's no surprise that customers are already singing the praises of the bottled Old Fashioned. While there are some people who are split, many have praised its taste and simplicity — with one Redditor noting that "[It's] actually wildly good for the price ... this actually tastes like a real cocktail. Doesn't seem to be too sweet." The bottled cocktail only has the very main ingredients of the cocktail, so you can always spruce it up as you see fit.
The liquor label doesn't list simple syrup as an ingredient for the cocktail, so if you want it more in line with a classic, smooth old fashioned, you can whip up your own or add in a sugar cube for a sweeter touch. The type of bitters used in the cocktail also isn't mentioned, but if they're sticking with the classic, we presume its spicy, aromatic Angostura bitters. To brighten things up a notch, you can stick an orange peel in the cocktail as a garnish.