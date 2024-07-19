A Bourbon Expert's Honest Opinion On Costco's Kirkland Signature Selection

From highly coveted $40k wine to rare whiskeys, Costco knows how to bring in the good stuff, and the wholesaler's bourbon selection is no exception. Everything from Eagle Rare and Blanton's Single Barrel — a particularly rare bourbon that could run you upwards of $200 — have been spotted on the Costco shelves at deep discounts. But it's not all about the exotic names or high market values. In fact, one bourbon expert thinks that Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, makes bourbon that's just as much of a steal.

Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of @‌urbanbourbonist, told Tasting Table his honest opinion on Kirkland bourbon. "Costco seems to be sourcing some really good bourbon from some well-known larger distilleries," Blatner says. He's not wrong. Originally sourced by Jim Beam and then George Dickel, Costco announced in 2021 that all of Kirkland brand bourbon expressions — the mall batch, bottled-in-bond, and the single barrel 120 proof — would be produced by Barton 1792, a part of the Sazerac Company known for its Buffalo Trace distillery in Kentucky.

"The selections I've had have all been quite good," Blatner recalls. "They offer great value for what is in the bottle." With a bottle of Kirkland Single Barrel Bourbon going for as little as $33, the bottled-in-bond going for $25, and the small batch for $15, that much can't be argued. But do other bourbon experts agree?