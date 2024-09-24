Upgrade Costco's Ready-To-Drink Margaritas With Another Kirkland Gem
It's hard to argue with a well-crafted margarita, but all that squeezing, measuring, and mixing is more of a weekend adventure. On Taco Tuesday, we need instant gratification, which is where Costco's surprisingly tasty ready-to-drink margarita comes in handy.
The Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita has it all: Lime juice, triple sec, and gold tequila. All you need to get the party started is a glass and some ice. It's surprisingly balanced (and user-friendly), and while it's not a hand-crafted cocktail, it will save you a lot of work if you're mixing up margs for a crowd. Plus, it's easy to upgrade.
While you're in the liquor section be sure to also pick up a bottle of Kirkland Signature Tequila Reposado. Add a splash to the pre-mixed drink for a little more depth, as well as a kick of alcohol to amp up the Kirkland margarita's 12.7% ABV. Costco's pre-mixed margarita is made with gold tequila, which is a blend of blanco and aged varieties. Reposado tequila has been aged in oak barrels, giving it a more sophisticated flavor. Salt the rim and add an extra squeeze of lime and your guests will never know you're pouring cocktails from a bottle.
Other ways to upgrade your margarita
Of course, adding extra booze isn't the only way to transform a pre-mixed margarita into something special. There are a handful of ways to make it your own without starting from scratch, and if you're pouring for a crowd, you could even set up a margarita bar for guests to dress up their own drink.
A spicy margarita is the perfect place to start. Muddle a slice or two of fresh jalapeño in your glass, then pour in your margarita mix, stir, and enjoy. Don't forget to rim your glass with Tajín! A float of mezcal would add some great smokiness to pair with the spice.
Some fresh fruit juice can also help take your pre-mixed margarita to the next level. Try sweet and tangy guava nectar, or cool and refreshing watermelon juice and mint. Just remember to taste as you go, adding fresh lime juice and salt to balance the sweetness as needed.