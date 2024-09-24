Upgrade Costco's Ready-To-Drink Margaritas With Another Kirkland Gem

It's hard to argue with a well-crafted margarita, but all that squeezing, measuring, and mixing is more of a weekend adventure. On Taco Tuesday, we need instant gratification, which is where Costco's surprisingly tasty ready-to-drink margarita comes in handy.

The Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita has it all: Lime juice, triple sec, and gold tequila. All you need to get the party started is a glass and some ice. It's surprisingly balanced (and user-friendly), and while it's not a hand-crafted cocktail, it will save you a lot of work if you're mixing up margs for a crowd. Plus, it's easy to upgrade.

While you're in the liquor section be sure to also pick up a bottle of Kirkland Signature Tequila Reposado. Add a splash to the pre-mixed drink for a little more depth, as well as a kick of alcohol to amp up the Kirkland margarita's 12.7% ABV. Costco's pre-mixed margarita is made with gold tequila, which is a blend of blanco and aged varieties. Reposado tequila has been aged in oak barrels, giving it a more sophisticated flavor. Salt the rim and add an extra squeeze of lime and your guests will never know you're pouring cocktails from a bottle.