The Popular Kirkland Signature Liquor You Should Really Skip At Costco

The Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum has since undergone more changes — but not necessarily for the better. After reports of the bottles dwindling from store shelves in early 2024, the spirit re-emerged last summer with a new label that touts Puerto Rico as its place of origin, prompting theories that Kirkland Signature had swapped distillers yet again. Unfortunately for Costco's rum-drinking customers, this most recent update still leaves much to be desired.

In addition to cutting down the concentration of alcohol in each bottle from 46% alcohol by volume to 40%, the latest expression seems to have swung too far in the opposite direction in terms of its flavor profile. Though some buyers appreciate that the harshness and bite of the former version has mellowed, the too-smoky taste has given way to one that many consider overwhelmingly sweet and artificial tasting. "Just tried this...I love rum (it's my go to drink) but I can't stand this, absolutely hate it," wrote one commenter in a more recent Reddit thread. "The vanilla and cinnamon is overwhelming." Another user complained that it "lacks any spice, way too sweet."

The ideal pour of spiced rum should provide a complex but harmonious blend of sweet and spicy notes that tingle on the taste buds but don't overpower them. Even with its latest update, the Kirkland Signature one misses the mark.