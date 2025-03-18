The Major Quality Issue With Kirkland Bacon, According To Costco Customers

Lately, Costco customers aren't running to buy one of the store's everyday products. After noticing a major quality issue with the warehouse's Kirkland Signature bacon — namely that it's got so thin it falls apart — many Costco customers aren't exactly happy.

Over on Reddit, one user lamented how four batches of Kirkland Signature bacon, bought over the span of three months, shredded apart even with careful handling. They commented, "So paper thin I can't even hold it up without it falling apart. And this is with me being very, very careful when removing it from the package." Another Reddit user replied, "Unfortunately strong agree. The last pack I opened had the structure of Halloween decor cobwebs. BOOOOOO." Aside from being cut too thin, customers noted the bacon has too much fat, which is another quality issue with the meat that's turning some customers off.

Some on Reddit suggested that the original commenter try Kirkland's thick-cut bacon instead. However, there have been issues with the thick-cut bacon as well, with customers reporting that the flavor is too gamey. Another Reddit user found the packages to be too slimy, stating, "For the second time I opened a package of Kirkland thick cut bacon and found both packages to be slimy," adding, "It's still a month and a half from its expiration date and the packages were sealed."