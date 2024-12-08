The Costco Salad That Costs More Than An Entire Rotisserie Chicken
Costco's food court has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a simple hot dog cart back in 1985, yet it still stands out for serving seriously affordable meals. The prices almost seem too good to be true, but now, the chicken caesar salad is here to throw a little curveball.
At $6.99, it's actually $2 more than Costco's beloved $4.99 rotisserie chicken. I know what you're thinking, a salad that costs more than an entire chicken? It sounds a little off, but hang on because this menu item might just be worth the splurge. The salad is packed with all the essentials for a satisfying meal — tender, smoky chicken paired with fresh, crisp romaine, and tossed in caesar dressing with a sprinkle of parmesan. It's a surprising combo that hits all the right notes, balancing the richness of the meat with the freshness of the lettuce.
If you're craving something hearty but want to skip the hassle of prepping a full meal, this salad delivers a ready to go option that stands on its own as a main dish. Yes, it's more expensive than the chicken, but for some, the extra few dollars is a small price to pay for a no fuss, quick meal. If you're in the mood for that classic rotisserie chicken flavor but can't be bothered to wrestle with a whole bird, this salad might be just what you need.
What Costco shoppers really think
This chicken caesar has people talking — some love it, others aren't so sure. For those wanting something lighter, it definitely stands out. Compared to other Costco food court menu items like the pizza or the hearty chicken bake, this salad offers a protein-packed alternative that still hits the spot, especially with that creamy dressing. It's also priced right on par with the turkey swiss sandwich, which is also $6.99, so it's not exactly an outlandish addition.
But not everyone's sold on the price. One curious shopper stated, "...looks like a decent size for $7," while another felt $6.99 was a tough ask, saying, "I think $5.99 or $4.99 would be more reasonable." And let's not forget, this isn't the first time Costco's food court stirred up some drama. Remember when Canada got sushi, and U.S. shoppers were left wondering why? Yeah, this salad is kind of in the same boat — some people are gravitating to it, others just want a better deal.
And let's not forget, while the chicken caesar may be the new kid on the block, Costco's rotisserie chicken is a fan favorite, drawing shoppers in daily with its unbeatable price. It's a reminder that while the menu may evolve, some things never change.