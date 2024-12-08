The Costco Salad That Costs More Than An Entire Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's food court has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a simple hot dog cart back in 1985, yet it still stands out for serving seriously affordable meals. The prices almost seem too good to be true, but now, the chicken caesar salad is here to throw a little curveball.

At $6.99, it's actually $2 more than Costco's beloved $4.99 rotisserie chicken. I know what you're thinking, a salad that costs more than an entire chicken? It sounds a little off, but hang on because this menu item might just be worth the splurge. The salad is packed with all the essentials for a satisfying meal — tender, smoky chicken paired with fresh, crisp romaine, and tossed in caesar dressing with a sprinkle of parmesan. It's a surprising combo that hits all the right notes, balancing the richness of the meat with the freshness of the lettuce.

If you're craving something hearty but want to skip the hassle of prepping a full meal, this salad delivers a ready to go option that stands on its own as a main dish. Yes, it's more expensive than the chicken, but for some, the extra few dollars is a small price to pay for a no fuss, quick meal. If you're in the mood for that classic rotisserie chicken flavor but can't be bothered to wrestle with a whole bird, this salad might be just what you need.

