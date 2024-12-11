Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Signature Party Wings

From its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature frozen lasagna to its pre-made-to-perfection meatloaf and mashed potatoes meal, there's certainly lots to love at Costco. But while the big-box retailer has plenty of hits, it's not without its fair share of misses. Case in point? The Kirkland Signature fresh party wings, which have left a slew of shoppers in what we'd call a less-than-celebratory mood.

Take a look around the internet and you'll find out that buyers frequently complain about everything from the wings' size to their smell to their overall quality. In fact, there are multiple threads on Reddit filled with Costco customers' party-wing grievances. In one thread, a poster wrote that the pieces have felt "like all bone" lately, with hardly any meat on them to nibble on. In another thread, Reddit user u/whiteoakforest declared, "The party wings were the only item I vowed to never buy again. They were small, boney, and tasted gamey."

There have also been reports of the wings coming covered in feathery remnants, not to mention the foul-smelling juice they are packaged in. The word "slimy" has also been used to describe the Kirkland party wings (even after cooking), and that's never something you want to hear in regard to your poultry. Given that the hefty party packs weigh in at anywhere from 7 to 10 pounds, they may seem like a great bargain. But trust us when we say that this Costco meat product is one that should definitely be avoided.

