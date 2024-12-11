Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Signature Party Wings
From its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature frozen lasagna to its pre-made-to-perfection meatloaf and mashed potatoes meal, there's certainly lots to love at Costco. But while the big-box retailer has plenty of hits, it's not without its fair share of misses. Case in point? The Kirkland Signature fresh party wings, which have left a slew of shoppers in what we'd call a less-than-celebratory mood.
Take a look around the internet and you'll find out that buyers frequently complain about everything from the wings' size to their smell to their overall quality. In fact, there are multiple threads on Reddit filled with Costco customers' party-wing grievances. In one thread, a poster wrote that the pieces have felt "like all bone" lately, with hardly any meat on them to nibble on. In another thread, Reddit user u/whiteoakforest declared, "The party wings were the only item I vowed to never buy again. They were small, boney, and tasted gamey."
There have also been reports of the wings coming covered in feathery remnants, not to mention the foul-smelling juice they are packaged in. The word "slimy" has also been used to describe the Kirkland party wings (even after cooking), and that's never something you want to hear in regard to your poultry. Given that the hefty party packs weigh in at anywhere from 7 to 10 pounds, they may seem like a great bargain. But trust us when we say that this Costco meat product is one that should definitely be avoided.
The tastier alternatives to buy at Costco instead
If you're heading to Costco to load up on snacks before a big family barbecue or game day gathering, don't worry — all hope for the perfect batch of crispy baked chicken wings isn't lost. Just because the Kirkland fresh party packs are a bust, that doesn't mean you can't find any good wing options at the grocery giant. As it happens, a number of Redditors in the aforementioned threads recommend the organic versions of the Kirkland party wings for better quality. "The organic ones are a little more expensive, but we think they are more tender and taste better," u/Apprehensive_Skin150 remarked.
Over in Costco's famous prepared food section, you'll also find ready-to-eat wings that have quite the internet fan club of their own. Some shoppers say that they prefer them to the retailer's iconic rotisserie chicken, while another writes that they can't even wait to bring them home — they just start devouring them in the parking lot.
However, when it comes to the absolute best of the bunch, there's a clear winner in the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings. Buyers consistently sing the frozen wings' praises in r/Costco, hailing their meaty bite, restaurant-quality flavor, and actual value. "I picked up 5 bags and placed them in my deep freezer," one buyer shared. "These wings are extra meaty and [I can] use my own sauce." Indeed, though the wings come with buffalo sauce, they are not pre-dressed, meaning you can customize them with your own favorite seasonings.