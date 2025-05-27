The Kirkland Signature Deli Meat Reddit Says To Avoid At All Costs

You can grab just about anything at Costco, from prepared foods to a 48-pack of toilet paper to a bulk box of more Goldfish than you'll ever reasonably finish in your lifetime. You can put that first-time Costco membership to good use and stock up on all the necessities for lunch for the entire month, like bread, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and even deli meats. While Costco sells a staggering $5 billion worth of meat annually, plenty of shoppers on Reddit strongly suggest avoiding the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast.

According to Reddit, the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey is often "slimy" and "so gross." This is surprising, considering the big-name warehouse's impressive annual meat revenues, but more than one shopper on Reddit commented that the meat just "[doesn't] taste good." One shopper even went so far as to say that they "forced [themself] to eat half the pack but eventually had to tap out" due to how off-putting the Kirkland Signature turkey tasted. Some shoppers said the slime appeared as soon as they opened the pack, while others said tit developed shortly after opening. Either way, the consensus appears that the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast is a major letdown.