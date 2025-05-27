The Kirkland Signature Deli Meat Reddit Says To Avoid At All Costs
You can grab just about anything at Costco, from prepared foods to a 48-pack of toilet paper to a bulk box of more Goldfish than you'll ever reasonably finish in your lifetime. You can put that first-time Costco membership to good use and stock up on all the necessities for lunch for the entire month, like bread, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and even deli meats. While Costco sells a staggering $5 billion worth of meat annually, plenty of shoppers on Reddit strongly suggest avoiding the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast.
According to Reddit, the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey is often "slimy" and "so gross." This is surprising, considering the big-name warehouse's impressive annual meat revenues, but more than one shopper on Reddit commented that the meat just "[doesn't] taste good." One shopper even went so far as to say that they "forced [themself] to eat half the pack but eventually had to tap out" due to how off-putting the Kirkland Signature turkey tasted. Some shoppers said the slime appeared as soon as they opened the pack, while others said tit developed shortly after opening. Either way, the consensus appears that the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast is a major letdown.
The slimy truth about Kirkland Signature's sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast
The Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast comes in 14-ounce packs with about 20 slices. It's available near the other pre-sliced meats and comes pre-cooked, so technically you could open the pack and slap it right on your provolone and rye bread sandwich. It's important to note that Costco doesn't have a traditional deli counter in the sense that employees slice and prepare meats fresh in the store. Sure, there's a deli section, but the Kirkland Signature meats are typically prepackaged. Some shoppers on Reddit claim that the sliced, oven-roasted turkey is fine and that they eat it "[every day]," but it certainly didn't make our list of the seven meats you should buy at Costco.
The biggest complaint about Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast is the amount of slime that customers find, which is often an indicator that the deli meat has gone bad. A little bit of "slime" is okay, as this might simply be lactobacillus bacteria feasting on the sugars (which is harmless), but too much slime or a bad odor most definitely indicates that the meat is past its prime. Other indicators of spoiled deli meat include a change in color and a stale, hard texture. Luckily, if you accidentally take home a pack of the Kirkland Signature sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast, Costco has a robust return policy that'll allow you to return the already opened package for a full refund.