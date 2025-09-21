Make These Succulent St. Louis-Style Ribs Without Ever Turning On The Grill

Some of the best barbecue in the nation is in Missouri, and you might be surprised to learn that it's not just Kansas City that claims the fame. St. Louis, located in eastern Missouri, has a similar smoky style but specializes in grilled meats and a sweet-and-tangy sauce, a unique pairing that makes for especially decadent barbecue. A product of the Midwestern meatpacking industry, St. Louis specializes in spare rib, a cut favored for its tender, meaty pieces. Meat packers in St. Louis cut the ribs into neat, rectangular pieces to leave more meat on the bone, thus creating the style now associated with the city.

Developer Michelle McGlinn pays homage to this classic dish with her very own baked St. Louis-style ribs recipe, in which the ribs are baked at low heat until endlessly tender. Then they're coated in a barbecue sauce inspired by Maull's — a barbecue sauce created in St. Louis almost 100 years ago and a staple of grilled pork steaks — for a caramelized, sticky crust. Maull's serves as the quintessential St. Louis-style sauce, made of ingredients like anchovies, oranges, onion powder, and garlic powder. The sauce, which isn't too far off from Kansas City's famously sweet tomato-based sauce, also includes vinegar that makes it uniquely tangy. This recipe truly takes on the flavors of the city, encapsulating the rich, tangy, and ever-so-slightly sweet quality of the region's barbecue.