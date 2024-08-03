St. Louis Pork Steaks Are A BBQ Hidden Gem

Barbecue regions tend to be known for distinct specialties, like smoked brisket in Central Texas or pulled pork in North Carolina. Ribs may rule the St. Louis, Missouri barbecue scene, but pork steaks are the BBQ hidden gem that any St. Louis local will serve at a backyard barbecue. Pork steaks are cut from pork shoulder, also known as the butt.

Pork steaks are popular for home grillers because they're an affordable cut of meat that's full of flavor. Pork butt comes from the thickest part of the pork shoulder, an area that does a lot of physical work while the pig is alive. Consequently, pork butt is a tough cut with a lot of muscle fibers, which explains its low price. Like most tough cuts, a low and slow cooking method is ideal to help tenderize the meat and develop a rich umami flavor. St. Louis pork steaks often start with a sear, followed by a slow cook in St. Louis' famous sweet barbecue sauce.

The slow cooking can happen over the grill in an aluminum pan, in a slow-cooker, or by basting the steak. But every method involves loads of barbecue sauce. The sweetness of the sauce works well to balance the savoriness of the pork, and there's usually more barbecue sauce to pour over the steak once served. Pork steaks can be eaten as stand-alone steaks with classic barbecue sides like coleslaw or Southern potato salad. They also make the perfect barbecue sandwich filling.