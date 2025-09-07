Give Panera Bread's Pecan Braid A Makeover With Our Elevated Recipe

While sandwiches are probably first to come to mind when considering the best Panera Bread menu items, don't forget its pastries. The pecan braid is just one of the tasty options available at this popular establishment. With a buttery pecan filling inside crispy braided pastry dough that's topped with icing and toasted pecans, what's not to love? If you enjoy creating your own baked goods at home, this recipe is a lot of fun, and you can whip up some impressive pastries in under an hour.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an elevated copycat version of the Panera Bread pecan braid. It features a rich filling of toasted pecans, butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Though no doubt delicious, the Panera version cuts some corners, which means it just can't hold a candle to our fresh homemade pastries. (Panera's uses untoasted pecans, a combination of butter and margarine, white sugar only, and natural flavors instead of real spices inside.) We do have one nod to convenience: The filling is spread inside store-bought puff pastry, which produces a good result and doesn't require hours spent rolling and chilling dough. The pastries are decorated with powdered sugar icing and toasted pecans, so they look just as good as they taste.

Don't be intimidated by the braided design. Our recipe shows you how to achieve this cafe-worthy result in just a few steps. Remember this recipe when you're looking for a breakfast, snack, or dessert idea, or an impressive treat to serve to guests.