Apple Pie Phyllo Rolls With Caramel Sauce Recipe

Everyone is familiar with the classic apple pie: a flaky crust filled with a warm, spiced apple mixture. As much as we love a traditional apple pie, sometimes we just want to switch up the classics and make something a bit fun and unusual. This recipe for apple pie phyllo rolls with caramel sauce from developer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking does just that. These are a delightful twist on a classic dessert.

The phyllo, which you can buy frozen at pretty much any grocery store, takes the place of the standard pie crust. It wraps up the sweet spicy apple pie filling in layers of flaky crispy pastry. The rolls are paired with a rich homemade caramel dipping sauce, adding an extra layer of sweetness and fun. Morone tells us that she loves these rolls because "they can be a perfect snack or dessert. Since they are like little wrapped-up pies they are portable and can be taken with you to work or a picnic. And the dip might be my favorite part!" She advises that you probably won't use all of the caramel dip with these rolls, but says "You can save it in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the fridge, and use it for whatever you want, like dipping freshly cut up apple slices in."