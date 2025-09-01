10 Flavored Balsamic Vinegars And How To Pair Them

Have you ever been to one of those oil and vinegar tasting rooms? The ones with the stainless steel jugs with the spouts and tiny cups, all set up so you can sample and then buy infused vinegars and oils? An expert is usually there to show you the ropes, combining them flawlessly to make mouthwatering concoctions to drizzle on your salad or to marinate your meat in. Well, if that seems like your cup of tea, then it's time you really tapped into the world of infused balsamic vinegars and learned how to pair them.

You'd think that just about any old infused balsamic could be mixed into a salad, but to utilize its full potential, it's important to pair with intention. As a recipe designer and chef, I enjoy making bold statements with infusions and using vinegars or other acidic components in just about every one of my creations. Think outside the box and consider unique ways to use balsamic vinegars for both sweet and savory applications. Tap into which kinds of cheese, fruits, and meats are best accented by the flavor, and rein in how much you're using. With the intensity of a flavored balsamic vinegar, it's best to use it as a supporting role instead of a leading lady. Lastly, vinegars come in all colors, so it's important to also consider the aesthetic of the dish. After all, even before it reaches your lips, your eyes are the first to enjoy the recipe.