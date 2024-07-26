14 Creative Ways To Use Pomegranate Molasses

Pomegranate molasses is a magical condiment that can add flavor and acidity to just about any dish. It's fruity, tart, and punchy, which means it works wonders at balancing rich, fatty dishes. The condiment hails from the Mediterranean and the Middle East, where it's used by different cultures in myriad ways: You'll find it presented simply in salads, and as marinades in more complex dishes.

Whether you use pomegranate molasses on a regular basis or it's an ingredient you're interested in learning more about to utilize it in new recipes, it's a must-try product. That's why we've compiled this list of creative ways to use the condiment so you can take your pomegranate molasses game to the next level. You can find pomegranate molasses at grocery stores, including some Whole Foods locations, but if your local store doesn't have any in stock, try visiting a Middle Eastern market or ordering it online.

Once you start using pomegranate molasses on a regular basis, you'll find new ways to incorporate it into your diet. And the best part? It's way, way easier than trying to peel a pomegranate. If you're new to this condiment, check out the dishes in which pomegranate molasses works best before challenging yourself. We interviewed several experts to learn more about the best uses for pomegranate molasses: food photographer and content creator Kristel Talie, recipe developer Candice Walker of Proportional Plate, "Maman and Me" co-author Roya Shariat, and Beth A. Lee, author of "The Essential Jewish Baking Cookbook."