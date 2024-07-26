14 Creative Ways To Use Pomegranate Molasses
Pomegranate molasses is a magical condiment that can add flavor and acidity to just about any dish. It's fruity, tart, and punchy, which means it works wonders at balancing rich, fatty dishes. The condiment hails from the Mediterranean and the Middle East, where it's used by different cultures in myriad ways: You'll find it presented simply in salads, and as marinades in more complex dishes.
Whether you use pomegranate molasses on a regular basis or it's an ingredient you're interested in learning more about to utilize it in new recipes, it's a must-try product. That's why we've compiled this list of creative ways to use the condiment so you can take your pomegranate molasses game to the next level. You can find pomegranate molasses at grocery stores, including some Whole Foods locations, but if your local store doesn't have any in stock, try visiting a Middle Eastern market or ordering it online.
Once you start using pomegranate molasses on a regular basis, you'll find new ways to incorporate it into your diet. And the best part? It's way, way easier than trying to peel a pomegranate. If you're new to this condiment, check out the dishes in which pomegranate molasses works best before challenging yourself. We interviewed several experts to learn more about the best uses for pomegranate molasses: food photographer and content creator Kristel Talie, recipe developer Candice Walker of Proportional Plate, "Maman and Me" co-author Roya Shariat, and Beth A. Lee, author of "The Essential Jewish Baking Cookbook."
Use pomegranate molasses to glaze salmon
Maybe you purchased pomegranate molasses to make a salad, and you assumed that's all it's good for. But that couldn't be further from the truth. If you're looking for a simple and easy way to finish that bottle of condiment you have sitting in the kitchen, try using it to make a salmon glaze (one of the reasons why you should be cooking with pomegranate molasses). This ingredient works especially well with salmon because the acidic notes complement the fatty fish well. Like lemon, it brightens the otherwise rich flavor of the salmon, bringing those complementary notes into balance. But unlike lemon, you're going to get a richer, fruity flavor when you use pomegranate molasses. The result is light and complex at the same time.
Feel free to use pomegranate molasses as a glaze on its own. You can also add other savory ingredients to pull even more flavor to the mix. The sticky, slightly sweet, and beautifully bright condiment is sure to transform any basic salmon recipe for the better.
Whip up a frozen Shirley Temple
Whether you avoid alcohol altogether or you're just looking to reduce your booze intake, mocktails are a great way to harness those interesting flavors you love in a cocktail without the alcohol. And there's perhaps no more iconic mocktail than the Shirley Temple. If you think it's a beverage for kids, think again — this next-level frozen Shirley Temple recipe proves that the mocktail can very much be transformed into a drink for adults.
One of the most important ingredients for this recipe is, of course, pomegranate molasses. It adds an acidity to the drink that really keeps things balanced and prevents the sweetness of the other ingredients from being too overpowering. The recipe also calls for pomegranate juice and ginger beer, and for garnishes, you'll want to grab some Amarena cherries, mint, and limes.
The fact that it's frozen ensures that this drink is ultra-refreshing despite its sweetness. Whip up a batch for the next time you have friends coming over on a particularly hot day or when you need a no-alcohol pick-me-up after a hectic day at work. It's one of the easiest ways to use that bottle of pomegranate molasses you have lying around.
Pomegranate molasses makes a great general marinade
You don't have to be a prolific home cook to truly capture the magic of a good marinade. By marinating your protein or vegetables before cooking (or eating) them, you're infusing them with tons of flavor, resulting in a more satisfying dish. But don't think you need a specific recipe to throw together a decent marinade. Rather, you can just use ingredients that you already have on hand in the fridge and pantry. Luckily, pomegranate molasses works especially well as a marinade, whether you use it alone or pair it with other ingredients to create a more complex flavor profile.
Pomegranate molasses can be used as an easy marinade when you're pinched for time — just add it to a bag or bowl with whatever you're marinating, leave it in the fridge for a few hours, and you'll be ready to cook your dish. The ingredient is known for its striking, bright acidity, which is useful in just about any marinade, but it'll also infuse your food with a distinct fruitiness that you won't get from other acidic ingredients. Try it with poultry if you don't know where to start. That basic, boring chicken recipe that you've been making for too long will never taste the same again.
Add a pop of flavor to grilled eggplant
For Kristel Talie, pomegranate molasses is an essential ingredient in some seriously show-stopping recipes. "It's a Mediterranean glaze that when drizzled over a salad gives it a distinct sweet and sour essence," she explains. One recipe you absolutely have to try if you love pomegranate molasses? Grilled eggplant. "Pomegranate molasses adds a unique pop of flavor to the grilled eggplants," Talie adds.
Luckily, it's not difficult to harness that vaguely sweet and deliciously acidic flavor in your grilled veggies. You can use the ingredient as a marinade before you even throw the eggplants on the grill. Or, if you want to make things even easier, just drizzle some pomegranate molasses onto the eggplants once they come off the fire. Since eggplants tend to have an earthy, vegetal flavor, they work especially well with pomegranate molasses' fruity, punchy notes. The next time you cook eggplant on the grill, consider adding just a drizzle of the ingredient on the veggies. You may never go back to plain, grilled eggplant again.
Give your salad a burst of flavor
Most of us could stand to eat salads more regularly than we currently do, but if you're always making the same salad recipe, it can get boring quickly. When you want to switch up your salad routine, consider making your own salad dressing. Homemade salad dressings can often be more flavorful than their store-bought counterparts, and they tend to be cheaper, too. And although you could stick to an easy combo of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, you may want to switch things up and add a bit more flavor. That's where pomegranate molasses can come into play.
Pomegranate molasses makes for a delicious addition to salad dressing. Not only does it add some much-needed acidity to what is likely an oil-heavy dressing, but it also provides a layer of fruitiness that can work particularly well with salads that include fruit. Its flavor profile is somewhat similar to that of balsamic vinegar, so if you're a balsamic fan, give pomegranate molasses a try for an interesting twist on a classic.
Make a flavorful BBQ sauce with pomegranate molasses
We all love a good BBQ, especially in the summer when it's nice enough to grill outside. But just because you're barbecuing doesn't mean you have to stick to the same old basic, store-bought BBQ sauce you always use. Making your own BBQ sauce from scratch can be a relatively easy process, and it can give your dinner a whole new flavor profile you may have never experienced before. If you're ready to make your own BBQ sauce from scratch, consider this recipe for pomegranate molasses barbecue sauce. It's thick and luscious, with both sweet and savory flavors that shine.
Don't eat much (or any) meat? Don't worry — this BBQ sauce works well on meat and veggies alike. Give your onions and bell peppers a flavorful upgrade, or even try it on tofu or tempeh for a vegan-friendly protein alternative. Jackfruit, which has a texture similar to pulled pork, also works especially well with this sauce. Basically, no matter what you use it on, you're in for a deeply flavorful BBQ experience.
Give your Brussels sprouts a tangy glaze
According to Candice Walker, pomegranate molasses is an especially useful item in the kitchen. "Pomegranate molasses is a prominent ingredient in many Persian dishes, and it's always been one of my go-to hero ingredients," she says. Although it's possible to buy ready-made pomegranate molasses from the store, she actually likes to make her own at home from scratch by putting pomegranate juice in a pot and letting it simmer until it reaches the consistency of molasses.
One of her favorite uses for the ingredient? Glazing Brussels sprouts. "I reimagined the classic holiday Brussels sprouts with a rich pomegranate molasses glaze," Walker explains. "The glaze is simple: a whisked mixture of olive oil, garlic, and pomegranate molasses that you pour all over the sprouts before roasting. This recipe lets the sweet, tangy flavor of the molasses shine, counteracting the usual bitterness of Brussels sprouts." Whether you're making your Brussels sprouts for a holiday get-together or you're just trying to work more flavorful veggies into your diet, you're bound to get delicious results.
Make the best skillet chicken with pomegranate molasses
Chicken can be really delicious or super boring — and it all depends on how you cook it. Searing chicken in a skillet, though, is one of the best ways to help your chicken retain its moisture while imparting a crispy texture. If you want to add more flavor, you're going to have to use some other food items, and pomegranate molasses is the sticky ingredient addition you need to elevate skillet chicken. It is a great contender to take your skillet chicken to a whole new level.
You can use pomegranate molasses in two different ways. Firstly, you could coat your skillet chicken in a pomegranate molasses-based marinade before you start cooking it. Use plain pomegranate molasses, or combine it with yogurt, honey, garlic, and salt for a more complex marinade. Alternatively, you can incorporate the ingredient in a glaze as well. After cooking your chicken in the skillet, brush on the glaze before finishing the dish off in the oven. Regardless of which method you use, you're guaranteed ultra-flavorful results.
Make a pomegranate molasses spritz
Pomegranate molasses isn't just for cooking — it also makes a delicious ingredient for drinks. Roya Shariat decided to use pomegranate molasses, which is frequently used in Iranian cuisine, to make a spritz. "I always found myself savoring the taste of pomegranate molasses in a dish and wanted to find a way to drink it, so I concocted the Pomegranate Molasses Spritz to do just that," Shariat explains.
In the original recipe, she uses a simple list of ingredients: "I make it with pomegranate juice, vodka, and tonic." But you shouldn't be afraid to get creative with your own spritz. As Shariat notes, "there are endless riffs with spirits and additional flavors you can work into it." You can incorporate other flavors or change the spirit if you want to see just how versatile pomegranate molasses can be. Want to finish off your cocktail with some added visual appeal? "The best part? Using the molasses to coat the rim followed by a dip into sugar. Divine!"
Give your dips more complexity with pomegranate molasses
Store-bought dips are fine when you're short on time, but if you want top-notch dips, you should try to make them yourself. Depending on the ingredients you use, it can be cheaper to make dips from scratch, and they'll also taste fresher. Plus, you can control how much of each ingredient you want to use, personalizing it for your taste. One ingredient you may want to add to your dips? Pomegranate molasses, of course.
Pomegranate molasses can play an important role in dips like hummus and muhammara. They provide acidity, cut through fatty flavors from nuts and oils, and add a subtle fruity note to the dish. All of these qualities translate to more complexity in your dip. Don't be afraid to experiment with different dips, either. Bean-based dips and even guacamole can be contenders for the pomegranate molasses treatment, and most of the time, it can replace balsamic vinegar in dip recipes as well.
Add it to desserts for a fruity twist
Pomegranate molasses may be known for its acidity, but that acidity is balanced by some sweetness, too, which means that this ingredient can be utilized in a variety of desserts. If you're a confident baker, you can work pomegranate molasses into cake recipes for a tart twist on otherwise super-sweet treats. Similarly, it can be used to add a zingy note to cookies. Give it a try in your favorite recipes and see how it turns out.
That being said, you don't have to be a pro baker to find ways to incorporate pomegranate molasses into your desserts. Drizzle it over some ice cream or rice pudding for a tart topping, or use it to add a glaze to plain cheesecake. You can even use it as a syrup for pancakes and waffles if you're interested in breakfast or dessert. Although pomegranate molasses is quite tart, it can work well with sweeter desserts that balance out that sourness with substantial sugar.
Make the most flavorful butternut squash soup
When the fall rolls around, there's nothing that's cozier or more comforting than a steaming hot bowl of butternut squash soup. Sometimes, though, butternut squash recipes can be too rich. If you want to counteract some of that richness in your own soup, consider adding pomegranate molasses to your grocery shopping list. According to Beth A. Lee, it adds something special to a soup recipe.
"Pomegranate molasses is a syrupy reduction of pomegranate juice that adds a complex, fruity, sweet tang to anything you drizzle it on," Lee explains. "It's a versatile ingredient that's equally at home on dessert as it is in a main course or appetizer. Think of it like adding lemon juice [and] a full-bodied red wine or super rich demi-glace to your recipe." In the case of butternut squash soup, pomegranate molasses delivers a fruity acidity to the dish. "Pomegranate molasses elevates the butternut squash soup with an acid counterpoint, while also infusing a touch of sweetness," Lee concludes.
Use pomegranate molasses to replace traditional molasses
It's always a bummer when you think you have everything you need to make a specific recipe, but when you actually start to cook, you realize you're missing an essential ingredient. Molasses may be one of those ingredients that you don't use too often, so you never know if you have any on hand. If you make the mistake of thinking you do have molasses when you're actually out, you may assume that you have to make an emergency run to the grocery store, but that may not be the case. In some instances, you can use pomegranate molasses in place of standard molasses.
The flavor may not be exactly the same — molasses is sweeter and thicker than pomegranate molasses, and pomegranate molasses boasts an acidity you won't get from typical molasses. However, both ingredients provide a rich sweetness that can add complexity to baked goods and beyond. Use pomegranate molasses in place of standard molasses in recipes for cookies or in stews where you need a touch of sweetness. The bright, zippy results may just surprise you.
Make the best gin fizz you've ever tried
Some cocktail recipes call for a long list of complicated ingredients, yielding a complex flavor profile that keeps you scratching your head long after you've taken your last sip. Others, though, are on the simpler side, prizing purity of ingredients above creative flavor combos. As a simple but highly delicious cocktail, the classic gin fizz fits into the latter category. But that doesn't mean it can't handle a makeover every now and then. That's exactly what's going on with this recipe for a pomegranate gin fizz.
The star of the show in this cocktail recipe is the pomegranate molasses, which adds both sweetness and tartness to the finished drink. You'll also need some pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds, and Prosecco. And don't forget the gin, of course! This fruity twist on a classic cocktail strikes the perfect balance between sweetness and acidity. And the best part? It's perfect for year-round sipping, whether you want to make it for the holidays or drink it by the pool on a hot summer day.