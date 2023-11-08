Why You Should Be Cooking With Pomegranate Molasses, According To Jeremy Scheck - Exclusive

So what is pomegranate molasses? "Pomegranate molasses is really popular in Middle Eastern, and, especially, Persian cuisine," Jeremy Scheck explained. "It's basically concentrated pomegranate juice. Sometimes, it might have a little bit of added sugar or lemon juice, but it's basically the texture of a balsamic glaze, with a pretty sour and a little bit of sweet pomegranate flavor." The nuance of that flavor, the bright sweetness, and the tangy sourness add a great deal of dimension to any dish it's a part of. "It is such a versatile ingredient. You could also use it in cocktails."

In "ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter," Scheck shares a recipe for Pomegranate Molasses Glazed Salmon as well as a generic marinade. "There's a whole page [in the book] just on marinades," he said. "I use [pomegranate molasses] in a salad dressing. It goes with literally everything, because you always need something a little bit sour to lighten things up and to have that acidity and balance. It's one of my favorite ingredients."

Pomegranate molasses is currently available for purchase at Whole Foods and Wegmans, and it can also be procured online or at your local Middle Eastern grocery store. As promised, if you purchase some, you'll find significant use for it, as Scheck has many recipes that call for the specialty ingredient.

For recipes featuring pomegranate molasses and more, check out "ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter," which is now available for purchase here. To learn more about Jeremy Scheck and ScheckEats, visit Instagram and TikTok.