The Pantry Staple That Doubles As A Bold Dessert Topping

With the holiday season in full swing, it's time to start thinking about easy ways to impress your guests. We don't all have the time and money to craft show-stopping, Martha Stewart-esque Christmas centerpieces to accompany our from-scratch menu. In fact, we might only have the energy to cook one thing from scratch this entire season — and that's totally okay. There are so many ways to add a bit of boldness to your table without overwhelming yourself, and many of them begin with a simple trip to your pantry. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, recommends adding a drizzle of balsamic vinegar over your desserts; it's a pantry staple that provides an exciting, sophisticated topping that is sure to surprise your guests in the best way possible.

Advertisement

"Balsamic vinegar is fantastic for drizzling over fruit tarts or our favorite — vanilla bean ice cream," Boggiss said. While it might seem like a strange pairing, this unique way to use balsamic vinegar is actually pretty well-known. Balsamic vinegar goes great with fruit in general as it helps intensify its flavors and balances its extra-sweet flavors like those found in peaches and strawberries. Boggiss' other recommendation involves drizzling it over vanilla bean ice cream. This combo may not be the most intuitive, but the unexpectedness of it is what makes it so delicious. The mingling of acidity and sweetness creates a totally new sensory experience. Just remember that when it comes to balsamic vinegar, a little goes a long way.

Advertisement