The Pantry Staple That Doubles As A Bold Dessert Topping
With the holiday season in full swing, it's time to start thinking about easy ways to impress your guests. We don't all have the time and money to craft show-stopping, Martha Stewart-esque Christmas centerpieces to accompany our from-scratch menu. In fact, we might only have the energy to cook one thing from scratch this entire season — and that's totally okay. There are so many ways to add a bit of boldness to your table without overwhelming yourself, and many of them begin with a simple trip to your pantry. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, recommends adding a drizzle of balsamic vinegar over your desserts; it's a pantry staple that provides an exciting, sophisticated topping that is sure to surprise your guests in the best way possible.
"Balsamic vinegar is fantastic for drizzling over fruit tarts or our favorite — vanilla bean ice cream," Boggiss said. While it might seem like a strange pairing, this unique way to use balsamic vinegar is actually pretty well-known. Balsamic vinegar goes great with fruit in general as it helps intensify its flavors and balances its extra-sweet flavors like those found in peaches and strawberries. Boggiss' other recommendation involves drizzling it over vanilla bean ice cream. This combo may not be the most intuitive, but the unexpectedness of it is what makes it so delicious. The mingling of acidity and sweetness creates a totally new sensory experience. Just remember that when it comes to balsamic vinegar, a little goes a long way.
Use aged balsamic vinegar for a more intense flavor
Traditional balsamic vinegar is made from grape must — freshly pressed grape juice — that is fermented and acidified and aged for a minimum of 12 years. This is what makes balsamic vinegar different from other vinegars. However, the commercial version of balsamic vinegar uses a speedier process, combining grape must with wine vinegar and being aged for less time. If you're going to use balsamic vinegar over your dessert, Boggiss suggests using the real-deal aged version for a smoother flavor and an irresistible syrupy texture.
We know not everybody has a bottle of fancy, aged balsamic in the back of their pantry. It's expensive and can be hard to find unless you're in Modena, Italy, the home of traditional balsamic vinegar. If all you've got is a moderately-aged version of balsamic vinegar, like Pompeian, you can still turn it into an epic dessert topping. To do this, reduce 2 cups of the balsamic vinegar in a saucepan over medium heat. And don't try to reduce balsamic vinegar without adding some brown sugar to the mix: We recommend adding a half-cup to give the reduction an extra dose of complexity. Bring the mix to a boil, and then lower the heat to medium-low, stirring as you let it simmer. Once the vinegar mix thickens, let it cool and either use it right away or store it for up to three months in an airtight container in the fridge to use when you're in need of an impressive, last-minute dessert.