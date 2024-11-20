Don't Try To Reduce Balsamic Vinegar Without One Crucial Ingredient
Balsamic vinegar reduction, known as the nectar of the gods, is one of those tantalizing sauces that can add a touch of magic to almost any dish. From fresh summer berries and salads to pork, chicken, and even cheese and ice cream, there are many unique ways to use balsamic vinegar and its reduction. It's super simple to make at home, too, and doing this instead of buying it from the store can save you a packet of money. You'll obviously need balsamic vinegar, but there's one other ingredient that's absolutely crucial to making a luxurious, meltingly-good reduction, and that's sugar.
Sugar added to the tart balsamic vinegar brings a delicious sweetness to the flavor profile. This creates an interesting balance – an umami if you will – where you taste sweet, sour, salty, and bitter notes, plus that "little something extra," all in one. It's the perfect secret addition to a dish that will leave guests wracking their brains over that "flavor that they just can't put their finger on." You can use any type of granulated sugar that you have in your pantry, just remember that the type of sugar you use can impact the color and taste of your reduction.
Brown sugar is our preference, because the molasses added to the base white sugar, which gives it its brown coloring, enhances the rich dark color of the reduction and also brings out a deeper caramel flavor. When sugar is heated slowly at a low heat, it loses water and caramelizes, giving it a delectable, thick, syrupy texture. At the same time, heating balsamic vinegar causes it to lose water, reducing it to a rich, thick sauce. With these two processes happening together, the two ingredients infuse and create a mouthwatering reduction that is dark, contains layers of flavor, and looks and tastes quite extravagant. If you add a little more sugar to the reduction, the mixture gets a tad thicker and becomes a glaze.
Making a luxurious homemade balsamic reduction
Be the king or queen of the dinner party by telling your guests (truthfully) that your addictive balsamic reduction was homemade by yours truly. What you don't have to tell them is that it only took 15 to 20 minutes! To create your own reduction, add 1 cup of moderately aged balsamic vinegar, like this one by Due Vittorie on Amazon, and about ¼ cup of your preferred sugar to a small, heavy-bottomed pot. Then, place it over medium heat on your stove or hob. This type of pot prevents your balsamic vinegar from heating up, then reducing too quickly and burning.
Once it starts to simmer, reduce the heat to low and let the mixture continue simmering, stirring it regularly. When it has reduced by about half and bubbles just start to form, remove it from the heat. If the bubbles get bigger, it means the mixture is releasing more water so your reduction will get thicker. This should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Don't leave it on the heat any longer, as the reduction will continue to thicken as it cools – and you don't want it getting so thick that it becomes a gooey, sticky paste.
There are substitutes that you can use if you don't have white or brown sugar on hand. Switch it out with maple syrup, which is extra sweet and more natural, and will give your reduction a slightly different flavor. Or use honey, and make this tasty honey balsamic glaze. You can also get creative, and alongside your sugar or syrup, add a tablespoon of port or sherry to give your balsamic reduction a slightly different flavor. For a truly opulent and rich glaze, you can even add a tablespoon of salted butter to the mixture after simmering. That little bit of salt will give your reduction some extra pop.