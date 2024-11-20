Don't Try To Reduce Balsamic Vinegar Without One Crucial Ingredient

Balsamic vinegar reduction, known as the nectar of the gods, is one of those tantalizing sauces that can add a touch of magic to almost any dish. From fresh summer berries and salads to pork, chicken, and even cheese and ice cream, there are many unique ways to use balsamic vinegar and its reduction. It's super simple to make at home, too, and doing this instead of buying it from the store can save you a packet of money. You'll obviously need balsamic vinegar, but there's one other ingredient that's absolutely crucial to making a luxurious, meltingly-good reduction, and that's sugar.

Sugar added to the tart balsamic vinegar brings a delicious sweetness to the flavor profile. This creates an interesting balance – an umami if you will – where you taste sweet, sour, salty, and bitter notes, plus that "little something extra," all in one. It's the perfect secret addition to a dish that will leave guests wracking their brains over that "flavor that they just can't put their finger on." You can use any type of granulated sugar that you have in your pantry, just remember that the type of sugar you use can impact the color and taste of your reduction.

Brown sugar is our preference, because the molasses added to the base white sugar, which gives it its brown coloring, enhances the rich dark color of the reduction and also brings out a deeper caramel flavor. When sugar is heated slowly at a low heat, it loses water and caramelizes, giving it a delectable, thick, syrupy texture. At the same time, heating balsamic vinegar causes it to lose water, reducing it to a rich, thick sauce. With these two processes happening together, the two ingredients infuse and create a mouthwatering reduction that is dark, contains layers of flavor, and looks and tastes quite extravagant. If you add a little more sugar to the reduction, the mixture gets a tad thicker and becomes a glaze.

